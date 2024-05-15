The story of Solid Rock Church increasingly appears to be built on sinking sand

The story of the South Carolina pastor accused of grooming and abusing his wife before she allegedly took her own life keeps changing every day.

Mica Miller’s plight has drawn international headlines since she was found in another state dead from a gunshot wound April 27. Her husband, John-Paul Miller, has been accused of physically and sexually abusing her, of having an addiction to prostitutes, of having extramarital affairs. And now he has been accused of mishandling church funds.

The Myrtle Beach News reported May 13 that Milller and Tom Winslow of the Winslow Law Firm “are persons of interest by the FBI over issues surrounding monies collected for Miller’s African mission, Dare to Care.”

The local newspaper says it has documentation showing Mica Miller knew about the FBI investigation before her death. And that after her death, her bank account was credited with $1,199 believed to have been intended for Dare to Care, a mission in Africa.

“Apparently additional funds are missing from that same mission,” the news outlet reported.

Despite all the accusations of prostitutes and womanizing and abuse and extramarital affairs, JP Miller has not been fired by his nondenominational church. Earlier reports indicated he had been fired.

During a sermon last Sunday, May 12, at Solid Rock Church, Charles Randall disputed reports that he had fired Miller. Randall is described as someone who help Miller “set up his church” and as a spiritual adviser and mentor.

“He has not been fired,” Randall said in the Sunday sermon. “I have released him from ministerial functions for a minute to get some healing and some counseling and some guidance. You can’t go through these things like this and just step right back the same day.”

Randall, 72, told London’s Daily Mail “misinformation and lies” are being spread about the church and Miller. However, on social media and in other news outlets, scandalous photos and reports keep piling up.

Some of those allegations — including sexual encounters with minors — were made in divorce papers filed against Miller by his first wife in 2015.

Failure of church leaders to address these accusations nine years ago reportedly led to a mass exodus of church members.

According to the Daily Mail, Randall delivered a rousing Sunday sermon intended to rally support behind the accused pastor. “We need to be stable, steadfast, unmovable while we go through this storm. Too many folks are being moved by lies and innuendos. This building should be full right now. If you’re going through a storm you have to be steadfast. I’m here for the duration, I’m not gonna be here forever. I want you to know I’m here because there’s a Christian brother that needs help. He needs help, I refuse to let this ministry die because I believe in it.”

Randall ran for a seat in the South Carolina House in 2012 as a conservative Democrat and lost.

The church’s website has been suspended and is no longer visible, but the church Facebook page is still active. A notice posted May 14 said: “Solid Rock is moving forward with our new building project. We are excited to see all members at our meeting May 19th at 5 p.m.”

