Transitions for the week of 10-20-23

STAFF CHANGES

Dennis Adams, to Hampton (Va.) Baptist Church, as minister of music.

Cindy Dawson, to Crosscreek Baptist Church, Pelham, Ala., as interim minister of worship.

Chip Dean, to First Baptist Church, Powder Springs, Ga., as pastor.

Josh Flores-Olvera, concluding his tenure as missions minister for First Baptist Church, Temple, Texas, to accept a position at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

Frank T. Fraley, to First Baptist Church, White Plains, N.Y., as interim minister.

Rob Guilliams, to Grace Baptist Church, Woodridge, Va., as executive pastor. For the past 14 years he has been a U.S. Navy chaplain.

Evan Guse, to First Baptist Church, Columbus, Ind., as pastor, effective Nov. 19. He comes from the pastorate of Pierce Church, Upland, Ind.

Byron Jackson, to Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Greater Thankful Baptist Church, Anniston, Ala.

Charlton Johnson, to Together for Hope for the Delta Region, as vice president. He comes from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he was a chaplain.

Bo Kleman, concluding her tenure as children’s pastor for First Baptist Church, Terre Haute, Ind., to relocate to South Carolina.

Debra Lee, to The Baptist Church in Warren, R.I., as pastor.

Carol McEntyre, to First Baptist Church, Greeneville, S.C., as senior minister. She comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Columbia, Mo.

Norberto Palmitano, to Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church, Dallas Texas, as senior pastor, effective Nov. 1. Currently he is Hispanic pastor and minister to the community there.

Dave Richardson, to Renwick (Iowa) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Matt Roberts, to Pantops Community Church, Charlottesville, Va., as pastor.

David Suttles, to Crosscreek Baptist Church, Pelham, Ala., as interim minister to youth.

Corey D.B. Walker, Wake Forest University School of Divinity, Winston-Salem, N.C., as dean. He has serves as interim dean there since January.

Sue Westfall, to Center for Healthy Churches and PneuMatrix, as consultant. She has served pastorates in Buffalo, Denver and Tucson.

RETIREMENTS

Becky Hall, retiring after more than 30 years on staff of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. She has served in a variety of roles, including global missions finance and administration manager, prior to her current role.

Doug Harris, retiring after 34 years as associate pastor of Warrenton (Va.) Baptist Church.

John Swain, retiring as pastor of Craigs Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, Va., where he has served since 1992.

ORDINATIONS

Milligan Burroughs Hall, ordained to ministry on Oct. 15 by Johns Creek Baptist Church, Alpharetta, Ga.

John W. Campbell, ordained to ministry on Sept. 24 by Buechel Park Baptist Church, Louisville, Kristy Wade-Carroll, ordained to ministry on Oct. 8 by South Main Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

DEATH

William “Bill” G. Hurt, 88, died Oct. 2 in Newport News, Va. He served for over 50 years as minister of education for Hampton (Va.) Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Kelly and Amy Hurt; two sons, Alan and David; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

ANNIVERSARIES

Marcus Vaughan, 10 years as worship and ministry director of Beale Memorial Baptist Church, Tappahannock, Va.

CHURCH

First Baptist Church in America, Providence, R.I.; 385 years; Oct. 29.

