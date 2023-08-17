Transitions for the week of 8-18-23

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Bob Baker, to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va., as interim pastor.

Julia Butler, to First Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, as associate pastor of college and missions. She comes from the Texas Baptist Historical Collection, where she was senior researcher.

Caleb Cooke, to First Baptist Church, Columbia, Mo., as pastoral resident.

David Cushman, to The Baptist Church in the Great Valley, Devon, Pa., as interim pastor.

Allie Ford, to First Baptist Church of Christ, Macon, Ga., as interim director of youth ministries.

Mark Gaskins, to Murfreesboro (N.C.) Baptist Church, as pastor, effective Oct. 1. He comes from the pastorate of Temple Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C.

Tom Grubbs, to First Baptist Church, Brandon, Fla., as ministries activities center director. He comes from First Baptist Church, Tallahassee, Fla., where he was minister of recreation.

William A. Guy, to First Baptist Church, Dover, Del., as interim pastor.

Monica Hall, to First Baptist Church of Levittown-Fairless Hills, Levittown, Pa., as pastor.

Mark Hampton, to First Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga., as director of young adults.

Cynthia Insko, to Faith Baptist Church, Georgetown, Ky., as interim children’s minister.

Michael Jennings, to First Baptist Church, Lenoir, N.C., as minister of worship and music.

Lisetta Layer, to Park Cities Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as preschool minister.

Debra Lee, to The Baptist Church in Warren, Conn., as pastor, effective Aug. 27. She will also serve as part-time pastor of First Baptist Church of Swansea.

Julie Long, to First Baptist Church of Christ, Macon, Ga., as interim director of staff and congregational life.

Cynthia McCreary, to Berea Baptist Church, Rockville, Va., as children’s special needs director.

Bert Montgomery, concluding his tenure after 15 years as senior pastor of University Baptist Church, Starkville, Miss. He will relocate to Louisville, Kentucky, to begin a chaplaincy program with Baptist Health Services.

Jeff Morgan, to First Baptist Church, Milledgeville, Ga., as senior pastor.

Janet Hilliard Pace, to First Baptist Church, Winfield, Kansas, as pastor.

Carla Parker, to First Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga., as interim director of children’s ministry.

David Peppler, to Kilmarnock (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Jerry Shields, to First Baptist Church, Brownwood, Texas, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Colorado City, Texas.

Paul Sims, to First Presbyterian Church, Lexington, Ky., as interim director of music and the arts.

Bethany Smith-Mullins, to First Baptist Church, Ashland, Va., as youth director.

Junior Austin White, to Noank Baptist Church, Groton, Conn., as pastor.

ORDINATIONS

Drew Goins, ordained to ministry on Aug. 6 by First Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn., where he is FLC and senior adult pastor.

Noah Greer, ordained to ministry on Aug 6 by First Baptist Church, Meridian, Miss., where he is youth minister.

Lauren Evans Hamilton, ordained to ministry on Aug. 16 by First Baptist Church, Clemson, S.C., where she serves as director of family ministries.

Lauren Neal, ordained to ministry on Aug. 6 by First Baptist Church, Clinton, Tenn., where she serves as minister of children.

Rebecca Sires, ordained to ministry on Aug. 13 by Trinity Baptist Church, Seneca, S.C., where she serves as children’s minister and preschool director.

Sandra Spaulding, ordained to ministry on Aug. 16 by Lakeville (N.Y.) Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Bottskill, N.Y.

Robyn Wilson, ordained to ministry on Aug. 20 by First Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tenn., where she serves as upward sports director.

Kelly Chapman Zytynski, ordained to ministry on Aug. 13 by The Baptist Church of Beaufort, S.C., where she serves as director of preschool and children’s ministry.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Bert Montgomery, 15 years as senior pastor of University Baptist Church, Starkville, Miss.

CHURCHES

First Baptist Church, Waynesville, N.C.; 200 years; Aug. 27.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 8-4-23

Transitions for the week of 7-21-23

Transitions for the week of 7-7-23

Transitions for the week of 6-23-23