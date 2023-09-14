Transitions for the week of 9-15-23

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Jennifer Ager, to Purcellville (Va.) Baptist Church, as children’s director.

Carrie Andrus, to South Main Baptist Church, Pasadena, Texas, as children’s minister.

Ethan Asters, concluding his tenure as minister for community engagement and spiritual formation for Southside Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala.

Dennis Bazemore, to First Baptist Church, Ahoskie, N.C., as interim pastor.

Dale Brooks, to Deermeadows Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla., as senior adult pastor.

Jacob Capps, to First Baptist Church, Wallace, N.C., as senior pastor. Previously he served as associate pastor of youth and children there.

Rebecca Chappell, to Broadmoor Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, La., as youth and children’s ministry intern.

David Daus, to First Baptist Church, Claxton, Ga., as pastor.

Rory Dunson, to First Baptist Church, Waxahachie, Texas, as director of student ministries.

Alex Farr, concluding his tenure as family pastor at First Baptist Church, Waxahachie, Texas.

Shane Gallagher, to Olivet Baptist Church, Mattaponi, Va., as pastor.

Josh Godwin, to First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C., as minister to students.

Henry Griffin, to First Baptist Church, Rochester, N.Y., as music director.

Ashley Guthas, to Northside Drive Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga., as associate minister to families with children and youth.

Byron Jackson, to Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn., as pastor.

Tracie Jernigan, to First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C., as minister of worship arts.

Jacob Letterman, to First Baptist Church, Austin, Texas, as youth minister.

Elizabeth Lott, concluding her tenure as senior pastor of St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans, La., effective Sept. 24.

Brian Maxwell, to McLean (Va.) Baptist Church, as minister of music.

Amanda McKay, to First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as student ministry resident.

Chad Mustain, to Texas Health Resources Presbyterian Allen, as chaplain manager, effective Sept. 25. Previously he was a staff chaplain at Texas Health Resources Presbyterian Plano.

Alicia Porterfield, to Oakmont Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn., as minister of missions.

Tim Sharp, concluding his tenure as minister of music for Immanuel Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn., effective the end of September.

Evan Sieges, to Knollwood Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, N.C., as interim minister to youth.

RETIREMENTS

Larry Graves, retiring as pastor of First Baptist Church, Indianola, Iowa.

Cathy McGaughey, retiring after 10 years as operations manager for the Alliance of Baptists, effective the end of the year.

Alan Thompson, retiring as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Wallace, N.C., where he has served since 2012.

ORDINATION

James K.P. Williams, ordained to ministry on May 21 by The Green Church, Glen Mills, Pa. He is pastor of First Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pa.

DEATH

John R. Graybill Sr., 86, died Sept. 3 in Roanoke, Va. He served numerous churches in the Roanoke area, including Craig Valley Baptist Church, East End Baptist Church, Crystal Spring Baptist Church and Cave Rock Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Gina Henk; sons, John and Steve; step-sons, Frank and Mike Vineyard; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Patrick Greer, 5 years as pastor of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Milwaukee, Wis.

Dan Koger, 20 years at Churchland Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Va. Currently he serves as pastor.

Leigh Reynolds, 5 years on staff of Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C. Currently she is associate minister for spiritual growth and missions.

Suzanne Ringer, 5 years as associate minister of music and community involvement of Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C.

CHURCHES

Marlow Heights Baptist Church, Front Royal, Va.; 75 years; Sept. 10.

Brick Baptist Church, Castlewood, Va.; 100 years; Sept. 10.

First Baptist Church, Lufkin, Texas; 140 years; Sept. 24.

First Baptist Church, Morehead City, N.C.; 150 years; Sept. 24.

