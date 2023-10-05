Transitions for the week of 10-6-23

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Marc J. Boswell, to St. Charles Baptist Church, New Orleans, La., as interim pastor.

Linda Browne, retiring after 19 years as chaplain at Salemtowne Retirement Community, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Allen Bramlett, to Trinity Baptist Church, Benbrook, Texas, as pastor, effective Oct. 15. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Onalaska, Texas.

Leigh Curl-Dove, to First Baptist Church, Seattle, Wash., as co-pastor.

Roy Dunson, to First Baptist Church, Waxahachie, Texas, as director of student ministry.

Alex Gallimore, to Heritage Baptist Church, Cartersville, Ga., as senior pastor.

Patrick Griffin, to Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C., as associate minister for children and youth.

Greg LeMaster, to Fresh Expressions US, as Virginia catalyst.

Chuck Powell II, to Calvary Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky., as minister to families with youth and missions.

Jared Montes Slack, to Peace of Christ Church, Round Rock, Texas, as pastor of Sunday worship. He comes from First Baptist Church, Austin, Texas, where he was associate pastor.

Bob Stillerman, to Millbrook Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as senior minister. He comes from the pastorate of Sardis Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

Brian Thomas, to Skipwith Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as pastor.

Sean Timmons, to West Main Baptist Church, Danville, Va., as associate pastor for youth.

Sebrena Williamson, to Together for Hope in Appalachia, as director of programs and partnerships.

Chris Wondree, to First Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as minister to youth, effective Oct. 22.

RETIREMENTS

Cindy Weber, retiring as pastor of Jeff Street Baptist Church at Liberty, Louisville, Ky. She was called as associate pastor in 1984 and pastor in 1991.

ORDINATIONS

Kari Baumann, ordained to ministry on Aug. 27 by College Park Baptist Church, Greensboro, N.C.

Crystal Ham, ordained to ministry on Sept. 17 by Emmanuel Baptist Fellowship, Columbia, S.C.

Susan Haney, ordained to ministry on Sept. 10 by First Baptist Church, Gastonia, N.C.

Jordan Norton, ordained to ministry by Calvary Baptist Church, Little Rock, Ark.

Preston Smith, ordained to ministry on Sept. 24 by Shades Crest Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala.

ANNIVERSARIES

Dock Hollingsworth, 10 years as senior pastor of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga.

Jeannie Jones, 20 years as children’s pastor of Spring Creek Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Tripp Martin, 10 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Auburn, Ala.

Glenn Phillips, 25 years as senior minister of First Baptist Church, Goldsboro, N.C.

Alan Sherouse, 10 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Greensboro, N.C.

CHURCHES & MORE

Adirondack Baptist Association, Malone, N.Y.; 225 years; Oct. 1.

Baptist Women in Ministry, Waco, Texas; 40 years; Oct. 2.

Derbyshire Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.; 60 years; Oct. 15.

Dover Baptist Church, Manakin, Va.; 250 years; Sept. 17.

First Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn., 180 years; Oct. 1.

University Baptist Church, Chapel Hill, N.C.; 100 years; Oct. 1.

Watts Street Baptist Church, Durham, N.C.; 100 years; Sept. 24.

