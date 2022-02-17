Transitions for the week of 2-18-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Mark Blankenship, to First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as interim minister of music and worship.

Benjamin Boyd, to Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Beaverdam, Va., as pastor, effective March 6. He comes from the pastorate of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Goochland, Va.

David Bryan, to Zion Baptist Church, Parksley, Va., as pastor.

Randy Chivers, to New Heights Fellowship, Norfolk, Va., as pastor.

Joe Elmore, resigning as pastor of Rosalind Hills Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., to join the chaplaincy staff of Carilion’s Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Va.

Nikki Finkelstein-Blair, to Smyth & Helwys Publishing, Macon, Ga., as editor of Connections adult Sunday school curriculum.

Donna Garner, to Masonboro Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C., as director of children and family ministries.

Brett Harris, concluding his tenure as pastor of University Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Scott Hovey, to Northside Drive Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga., as pastor, effective April 1. He comes from the pastorate of St. John Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Allyson Johnson, to First Baptist Church, Denton, Texas, as children’s pastor.

Eric Putnam, to First Baptist Church, Denton, Texas, as student pastor.

Helen Kern, to Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, Tenn., as preschool and children’s pastor.

William Rushing, to University Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Spencer Stith, to Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Mo., as missions coordinator.

Ryan Tankersley, to St. John’s Baptist Church, Woburn, Mass, as pastor

Ruth Wakefield, concluding her tenure as music director of First Baptist Church, Marion, N.C.

David Warren, to First Baptist Church, Roswell, Ga., as minister of music and worship. He comes from First Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn., where he was interim worship and media pastor.

Lisa Wolfe, to Abingdon (Va.) Baptist Church, as minister to students.

RETIREMENTS

Wanda Kidd, retiring after 15 years as collegiate engagement coordinator for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

Jay Mulligan, announcing plans to retire as pastor of First Baptist Church, North Oxford, Mass.

Jane McCoy, retiring after 23 years as music minister at First Baptist Church, Weaverville, N.C.

Billy Orton, retiring as minister of music and worship at First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., effective April 17.

Mike Ruffin, retiring as editor of Connections adult Sunday school curriculum at Smyth & Helwys Publishing, Macon, Ga.

Andy Stanton, retiring after 11 years as church administrator at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas.

ORDINATIONS

Masyn Evans-Clements, ordained to gospel ministry on Dec. 5 by The Church @ Highland Park, Austin, Texas, where she serves as minister to youth.

Heath Holland, ordained to gospel ministry on Feb. 20 by First Baptist Church, Waco, Texas.

DEATHS

Adriana Chaney, 73, died Feb. 4 in Lexington, Ky. For over 20 years she served American Baptist churches in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington as either pastor or on the pastoral staff. She moved into regional ministry with American Baptist Churches of the Central Region and on staff of the American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky. She is survived by her brother, David; and sisters, Debbie Ledford and Diana Underwood.

Stephen A. Malone, died Jan. 15 in Columbus, Ohio. He and his wife, Judy, were managers of Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp, Westport, Ind., for 23 years. He was pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, Columbus, Ohio, Vernon First Baptist Church, Waynestown First Baptist Church and Rock Creek Baptist Church in Westport for 38 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Colleen Malone, as well as other children and family members.

Clyde W. Petrie, 94, died Jan. 11 in Aurora, Colorado. He was pastor of five American Baptist churches: Newman (Ohio) Baptist Church; Green Camp (Ohio) Baptist Church; First Baptist Church, Geneva, N.Y.; First Baptist Church, Chittenango, N.Y.; and First Baptist Church, Cooperstown, N.Y. He is preceded in death by his first wif, Jean; and his second wife, Eleanor. He is survived by four sons, David, Stephen, Mark and Timothy; five step-children; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Robert N. Sanders Sr., 90, died Jan. 5 in Indianapolis, Ind. He was a retired, pastor, preacher and writer for over 60 years. He served 14 different churches in Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana as well as Tegucigalpa, Honduras. He is survived by his wife, Norma Sue; two sons, Neil and Alan; a daughter, Laurie Squire; and four grandchildren.

Edward J. Stansfield, 85, died Jan. 29 in Chesterfield, Va. He was ordained by Corinth Baptist Church, New Kent, Va. Over the years he served as pastor of churches in the Richmond, Va., metro area. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; two daughters, Beth Ayn Stansfield and Tracy Cornatzer; and four grandchildren.

James “Jim” Waters, 90, died on Jan. 15 in Franklin, Tenn. He had served as pastor of churches in Kokomo, Ind., Garrett, Ind., and New Bethel Baptist Church in Wanamaker, Ind. He is survived by his wife, Wilma; two daughters, Jakala Greig and Twyla Waters; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter.

ANNIVERSARIES

Greg Funderburk, 10 years as minister for pastoral care at South Main Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas.

Jeannie Troutman, 20 years as minister of children and most recently as minister of engagement at First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C.

Tim Young, 25 years as minister of education and family life at Hollins Road Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va.

Alliance of Baptists, Raleigh, N.C.; 35 years; Feb. 25.

