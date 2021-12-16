Transitions for the week of 12-17-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Chalice Avery, to Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as one of the directors of To Heal the Wounded Soul, a joint project of the Duke Clergy Health Initiative and the Office of Black Church Studies.

Lee Barnett, to First Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, Mo., as minister of worship and connections, effective Jan. 17.

Kathryn Boren, to Second Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas, as pastor for adults.

Joe Bryant, to Starling Avenue Baptist Church, Martinsville, Va., as interim pastor.

Carey Cannon, resigning as minister of music and worship at South Main Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, to become director of music, arts, and worship at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas.

Buck Cochran, to First Baptist Church, Greensboro, N.C., as associate pastor for missions and community ministry.

Todd Gray, to Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, Brownwood, Texas, as senior pastor.

Joe Harwell, to Hamilton Mill Church, Buford, Ga., as groups director. He comes from First Baptist Church, Marietta, Ga., where he was student pastor.

David Hughes, to First Baptist Church, Carrollton, Ga., as pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga., where he served as minister to students.

Cheryl Jones, to First Baptist Church, Temple, Texas, as connections and administrative pastor.

Christopher Mack, to Vox Veniae, Austin, Texas, as pastor of community and teaching. He comes from Trinity Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas, where he served as minister of young adults.

Covenant Olatunde, to Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as worship minister.

Elket Rodriquez, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as field personnel with communities and migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lance Rogerson, concluding his tenure as associate pastor for youth and recreation at Winter Park Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C.

Jeannie Troutman, concluding her tenure as minister of engagement for First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C.

Wayne Splawn, to Mountain Brook (Ala.) Baptist Church, as senior pastor. Previously he served as associate pastor there.

RETIREMENTS

Jay Butcher, announcing his retirement at the conclusion of his interim pastorate at First Baptist Church, Coon Rapids, Minn.

Mike Gray, retiring after 30 years as pastor of Newington (Va.) Baptist Church.

ORDINATIONS

Alyssa Chester, ordained to gospel ministry on Nov. 14 by The Church at Ponce & Highland, Atlanta, Ga.

John DeWitt, ordained to gospel ministry on Dec. 11 by Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Masyn Evans-Clements, ordained to ministry on Dec. 5 by The Church at Highland Park, Austin, Texas.

Lynn Holmes, ordained to gospel ministry on Nov. 14 by First Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Colleen DeGraff Holtz, ordained to gospel ministry on Nov. 14 by The Church at Ponce & Highland, Atlanta, Ga.

Haley Seanor, ordained to gospel ministry on Oct. 24 by Dayspring Baptist Church, Waco, Texas.

David Tozar, ordained to gospel ministry by Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Troutville, Va., on Nov. 14.

DEATHS

Raymond H. Bailey, 83, died Nov. 28 in Frankfort, Ky. His pastorates included Hebron Baptist Church, Madison, Ind.; First Baptist Church, Newport, Ky.; First Baptist Church, Plantation Fla., Lyndon Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky.; and Seventh & James Baptist Church, Waco, Texas. In addition, he was interim pastor for more than 20 churches, including Highland and Crescent Hill Baptist churches in Louisville, Ky.; and Pendleton Street Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Hollie Spade and Sarah Paris; and four grandchildren.

Felix Anthony “Tony” Futrell Sr., 77, died Nov. 27 in Durham, N.C. He was a pastor for 43 years and served numerous congregations. At the time of his death, he was pastor of Bullock (N.C.) Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two daughters, Cathryn F. Shearin and Christie F. Moon; two sons, Tony Jr. and Bobby; and 12 grandchildren.

Pablo “Paul” Garcia, 82, died Nov. 30 in Hereford, Texas. During his 57 years in ministry he was pastor of Texas Baptist churches in Petersburg, Paducah, Lubbock, Ropesville, Midland, Seminole, Pecos and Hereford. From 2002 until his retirement this year, he was pastor of Primera Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida in Hereford. He is survived by his wife, Eva; sons, Paul Jr. and Noel; daughters, Halynn and Olivia; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Timothy “Tim” D. Rayborn, 72, died Oct. 31 in Gallatin, Tenn. In his 52 years of ministry, he served several churches, the last two were First Baptist Church, Goodlettsville, Tenn., and Believers Baptist Fellowship in Hendersonville, Tenn., where he was founding pastor. He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Ryan; daughter, Rikki Crutcher; and three grandchildren.

Timmie A. Sellers, 82, died Sept. 23 in Lumberton, N.C. He served churches in North Carolina and Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Edna; son, Jonathan; two daughters, Rhoda Emanuel and Jill Dove; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

