Transitions for the week of 2-4-22

STAFF CHANGES

Laura Brod, to Central Baptist Church in Ghent, Norfolk, Va., as music director.

Greg DeLoach, to Highland Hills Baptist Church, Macon, Ga., as interim pastor.

Abbie Duenckel, concluding her tenure as minister for Christian discipleship and outreach at Ridge Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Steve Emory, to Hunting Creek Baptist Church, Nathalie, Va., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Edge Baptist Church, Gladys Va.

Cody Favor, to First Baptist Church, Levelland, Texas, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Cisco, Texas.

Kolby Keller, to First Baptist Church, Newport News, Va., as director of youth ministry.

Jamie Kipfer, to First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, N.C., as interim minister of education and administration.

Molly Marshall, to United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, St. Paul, Minn., as president. She has served as interim president for the past 10 months.

Jennifer Mullins, concluding her tenure as associate pastor/youth pastor of New Highland Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va.

Rusty Mullins, concluding his tenure as senior pastor o New Highland Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va.

Elizabeth Gibson Nobles, to Parkwood Baptist Church, Annandale, Va., as children’s ministry coordinator.

Covenant Olatunde, to Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as worship minister.

Greg Rogers, to the Center for Healthy Churches, as consultant. He recently retired as senior pastor of Oaklmont Baptist Church, Greenville, N.C.

Jeff Ross, concluding his tenure as student minister at First Baptist Church, Waxahachie, Texas.

Chris Sutton, concluding his tenue as director of youth at First Baptist Church, Hopewell, Va.

Alissa Thompson, to United Church of Granville, Ohio, as pastor.

Justin Yates, to First Baptist Church, Shelby, N.C., as worship arts pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Eddie Card, retiring as minister of pastoral care at Church at Wieuca, Atlanta, Ga.

Terry Maples, retiring as coordinator of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Virginia, effective Sept. 30.

Ken Mathews, retiring as professor of Old Testament at Samford University’s Beeson Divinity School, Birmingham, Ala., effective the end of the spring term.

Tim Phillips, retiring as lead pastor of First Baptist Church, Seattle, Wash.

Rupert Rose, retiring as associate pastor of families and administration at Monument Heights Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Susie Webb, retiring as associate pastor for children’s ministry at First Baptist Church, Newport News, Va.

Joe Yelton, retiring after 25 years as senior pastor of Hominy Baptist Church, Candler, N.C.

ORDINATIONS

Hollis Dudgeon, ordained to gospel ministry on Feb. 6 by Faith Baptist Church, Georgetown, Ky.

Brett Pardue, ordained to ministry on Jan. 30 by Rolesville (N.C.) Baptist Church, where he serves as minister of music and outreach.

Shannon Speller, ordained to gospel ministry on Jan. 26 by Zebulon (N.C.) Baptist Church, where she serves as minister of children, missions and outreach.

Danica Vaughn, ordained to gospel ministry on Jan. 30 by first Baptist Church, Detroit, Mich.

DEATH

Susan Sprague, 73, died on Jan. 30 in Austin, Texas. She was among the early group of women ordained by a Southern Baptist church, having been ordained by Willow Meadows Baptist Church in Houston in 1975. She had served as the first woman president of the student body at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Her ministry began at University Baptist Church in Austin. Options to continue as a Baptist were closed, and her ordination was accepted by the United Methodist Church. She served as Director of the Wesley Foundation at the University of Texas and at several churches in the Austin area, including First Methodist, Trinity Methodist, and University Methodist. She is survived by her husband, Donald Tietjen; a brother, Stuart Sprague; a brother and sisters-in-law and two nephews.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Curt Kruschwitz, 5 years as pastor of Goochland (Va.) Baptist Church.

Steve Radford, 45 years as pianist of First Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn.

Jason Rutherford, 10 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Framingham, Mass.

Richard Seagle, 30 years as associate and senior pastor of First Baptist Church, New Bern, N.C.

Dottie Serio, 35 years as pianist at Northside Baptist Church, Monroe, La.

CHURCHES

Sugar Land (Texas) Baptist Church; 40 years; Feb. 5.

