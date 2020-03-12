Transitions for the week of 3-13-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Pam Durso, to Central Baptist Theological Seminary, Shawnee, Kansas, as president, effective June 1. For the past 11 years she has been executive director of Baptist Women in Ministry.

Terri Greer, to First Baptist Church, Flint, Texas, as children’s minister. She comes from University Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, where she was associate pastor of preschool ministries.

Everton Jackson, to the Baptist World Alliance, as director of integral mission. He comes to the BWA from the pastorate of Calvary Baptist Church, Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Mary Kaylor, now serving as associate coordinator of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina. Previously she was programs manager.

Tag Kilgore, to Hermitage Baptist Church, Church View, Va., as interim pastor.

Matt Winters, to Harrisonburg (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Bethlehem Christian Church, Suffolk, Va.

RETIREMENTS

Mitch Simpson, retiring as pastor of University Baptist Church, Chapel Hill, N.C.

DEATHS

Fred Brugger, 81, died Feb. 2 in Christiansburg, Va. He became minister at College Baptist Church (Harvard Baptist Church), Blacksburg, Va. in 1978. Later he became pastor of North Fork Baptist Church in Blacksburg, retiring in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Wendy Craft; sons, Daniel and David; and seven grandchildren.

Ray P. Goude Sr., 90, died Feb. 21 in Gloucester, Va. A retired Baptist minister, he served as an intentional interim minister at churches in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Pearl; son, Ray; daughter, Fran Trainum; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

William J. “Bill” Kendrick Jr., 81, died Jan. 30 in Satsuma, Ala. As a pastor and an intentional interim pastor, he served churches in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia for 57 years. He was instrumental in the founding of two Baptist churches in Scott County, Va.: Midway Baptist Church and Roadside Baptist Mission. He later was as director of missions for Clinch Valley Baptist Association, Gate City, Va. He is preceded in death by a son, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Karen Isham; two sons, William and Johnny; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

KUDOS

Heather Mustain, minister of missions and advocacy at Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, receiving the 2020 CBF Young Baptist Leadership Award from Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

Charles Qualls, senior pastor of Franklin (Va.) Baptist Church, receiving the 2020 Jack Nash Distinguished Educator Award from Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

ANNIVERSARIES

Ernest Carey Jr., 25 years as pastor of Flat Creek Baptist Church, Lynchburg, Va.

Cliff Vaughn, 20 years on staff of Baptist Center for Ethics/EthicsDaily.com.

­

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 2-28-20

Transitions for the week of 2-21-20

Transitions for the week of 2-7-20

Transitions for the week of 1-31-20