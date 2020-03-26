Transitions for the week of 3-27-20

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Marcia Bailey, to First Baptist Church, Pottstown, Pa., as pastor.

Joel Campbell, to First Baptist Church of the City of Washington, D.C., as executive pastor, effective April 16. He comes from pastorate of First Baptist Church, High Point, N.C.

Mitch Jaugstetter, to Baptist News Global as the inaugural recipient of the Ardelle and Hardy Clemons Internship in Faith-based Journalism.

Rachel Gunter Shapard, to Together We Hope, Jacksonville, Fla., as regional coordinator.

Ethan Strickler, to Thaxton (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

ORDINATION

Angela M. Hopkins, ordained to ministry on March 18 by Union Missionary Baptist Church, Durham, N.C.

DEATHS

Frank Denton, 93, died Feb. 3 in San Antonio, Texas. A long-time Texas Baptist pastor, he served churches in Fort Worth, Rainbow, Nemo, Val Verde and Quitman before being called as pastor of First Baptist Church, Ferguson, Mo. In 1963 he became secretary of endowment and capital giving for the Baptist General Convention of Texas, followed by positions of director of development and public relations for Buckner Baptist Benevolences, executive director/treasurer of the Missouri Baptist Foundation, associate director of development for Southwestern Seminary in Southeast Texas and consultant for the Texas Baptist Missions Foundation. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie. He is survived by two sons, Lowell and Lloyd; a daughter, Laura D. Hill; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Robert Loyd “Bob” Stephenson, 91, died March 20 in Norman, Okla. An outspoken advocate for a free Baptist press, he served for more than a decade on the board of directors of Associated Baptist Press, the predecessor of Baptist News Global. He was presented ABP’s Founders Award in 2011 which honors individuals and organizations that embody the founding principles of ABP/BNG and support its mission through significant professional or financial contributions. He is survived by his wife, Norma; two children; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Kyle Taylor, 62, died March 13 in Muskogee, Okla. At the time of his death he was pastor of Bacone Chapel, Muskogee, and All Tribes Church in Tulsa, Okla. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; three sons, Kyle, Stephen and Christopher; and two grandchildren.



