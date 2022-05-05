Transitions for the week of 5-6-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Caleb Bittler, to New Bethesda Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as senior pastor, effective June 1. Currently he is youth pastor there.

Claire Chinn, concluding her tenure as minister of children and missions at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.

Phil Christopher, to the Center for Healthy Churches, Clemmons, N.C., as consultant and coach.

Landon Collins, to First Baptist Church, Beaufort, S.C., as senior pastor.

Jim DeVries, to Culpeper (Va.) Baptist Church, as youth/young adult minister.

Emmitt Drumgoogle Jr., to Montgomery Hills Baptist Church, Silver Spring, Md., as senior pastor, effective June 6.

Caren Goodman, to Trinity Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas, as interim minister of older adults.

Ron Grizzle, to First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Fla., as pastoral care associate. Previously he was director of the Center for Teaching Churches, McAfee School of Theology in Atlanta.

Andy Hale, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina, as associate executive coordinator, effective June 1. He comes from the pastorate of University Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, La.

Ashley Harrington, to Georgetown (Ky.) Baptist Church, as associate pastor of children and church communication. She comes from First Baptist Church, Martinsville, Va., where she was interim minister to children and families.

Terri Largent, to Providence Baptist Church, Charleston, S.C., as children’s ministry coordinator.

Matt McCauley, to Friendship Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va., as interim pastor.

Patti Miller, to Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany, Ind., as minister to families with children and youth.

Jon Overstreet, to Glasgow (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Ken Pruitt, concluding his tenure as pastor of King’s Grant Baptist Church, Virginia Beach, Va.

Maddie Rarick, to Meadow Oaks Baptist Church, Temple, Texas, as pastor. She comes from First Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where she serves as ministry associate for benevolence and administration.

Kyle Reese, to Center for Healthy Churches, Clemmons, N.C., as consultant and coach.

Tim Sanderlin, to Mountain Brook Community Church, Birmingham, Ala., as middle school pastor. He comes from Mountain Brook Baptist Church in Birmingham where he served as associate minister to students.

Jeff Shanaberger, concluding his tenure as pastor of White Stone (Va.) Baptist Church, to relocate to Pennsylvania.

Tammy Snyder, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Florida and the Caribbean Islands, as coordinator, effective June 4. She comes from Bayshore Baptist Church, Tampa, Fla., where she was associate pastor.

Chuck Summers, to Community Baptist Church, Henderson, Ky., as interim pastoral care minister.

Brian Varble, to Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as missions pastor, effective May 31. He comes from Calvary Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky., where he served as minister to the community and recreation.

Sharon West, concluding her tenure after 20 years as choir director at Glen Allen (Va.) Baptist Church.

John White, to Glen Allen (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim music minister.

Ben Winder, to First Baptist Church, St. Petersburg, Fla., as senior pastor. He comes from Mountain Brook (Ala.) Baptist Church, where he was minister to students.

Jana Yeaton, to First Baptist Church, Newton Centre, Mass., as senior pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Tim Hobbs, retiring as pastor of Community Baptist Church, Henderson, Ky.

Raleigh Kincaid, retiring after 30 years as minister of music for Central Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky., effective June 12.

Becky Ramsey, announcing plans to retire as minister to children at First Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., effective Dec. 30.

Mark Reon, retiring as pastor of Christ First Baptist Church, Suffolk, Va.

Deborah Upton, retiring after nearly 15 years as discipleship pastor of Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Dee Whitten, announcing plans to retire as executive director of Northstar Church Network, Manassas, Va., effective the end of 2022.

ORDINATIONS

Naomi Black-Bass, ordained to ministry on April 17 by Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga.

Sarah Laurence, ordained to ministry on May 15 by First Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C.

Taylor Vancil, ordained to gospel ministry on May 1 by Second Baptist Church, Henrico, Va., where he serves as minister of music and worship.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Rusty Guenther, 15 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Blowing Rock, N.C.

Jeff Hayes, 5 years as pastor of Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C.

Tony Martin, 25 years as minister of music and worship at Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, Tenn.

Randy McConnell, 15 years as minister of music and worship at Chester (Va.) Baptist Church.

Mike Oliver, 10 years as senior pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Madison, Ala.

CHURCHES

Ball Camp Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn.; 225 years; May 1.

Bear Valley Baptist Church, Colleyville, Texas; 30 years; April 24.

First Baptist Church, Washington, D.C.; 220 years; May 1.

Pritchard at South End Church, Charlotte, N.C.; 120 years; May 1.

