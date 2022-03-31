Transitions for the week of 4-1-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Allison Benfield, to Providence Baptist Church, Charleston, S.C., as associate pastor, effective April 4. She comes from St. John’s Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she is minister for spiritual growth.

Seth Brown, to First Baptist Church, Griffin, Ga., as minister of students and community engagement. Currently he is minister to youth there.

Jeffrey Campbell, to Clifford Baptist Church, Amherst, Va., as senior pastor, effective June 6. Currently he serves as youth pastor there.

Scott Day, concluding is tenure as minister of missions for First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., to relocate to Oregon.

Doug Duty, to Salem Baptist Church, Sparta, Va., as senior pastor.

Nathaniel Erickson, to First Baptist Church, Manistique, Mich., as pastor.

Marlene Gil, concluding her tenure as associate executive director for congregational relations for the American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts.

Grayson Leach, to Spurgeon Memorial Baptist Church, Norfolk, Va., as pastor.

Greg Magruder, to First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Fla., as long-term supply pastor, effective April 17.

Ron Murray, to First Baptist Church, Griffin, Ga., as minister of pastoral care.

Kenneth R. Pruitt, to the John Leland Center for Theological Studies, Arlington, Va., as president. He comes from the pastorate of King’s Grant Baptist Church, Virginia Beach, Va.

William Rushing, to University Baptist Church, Clear Lake, Texas, as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Morgan Tremillo, to First Baptist Church, Castroville, Texas, as minister of worship and discipleship.

Micah Walley, to First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as minister of contemporary music.

RETIREMENTS

Michael Fitzgerald, retiring as senior pastor of Clifford Baptist Church, Amherst, Va.

Howard Germany, retiring as pastor of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., effective Sept. 30.

Wanda Kidd, retiring as collegiate engagement coordinator for Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina.

ORDINATIONS

Holly Canup, ordained to gospel ministry on March 27 by First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., where she serves as minister to median adults.

Joe Elmore, ordained to gospel ministry by Mill Creek Baptist Church, Fincastle, Va., where he serves as youth pastor.

Claudia Grainger, ordained to gospel ministry on March 27 Millbrook Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

J Hill, ordained to gospel ministry on March 20 by South Main Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

Melissa Hatfield, ordained to gospel ministry on April 3 by First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Mo., where she serves as pastor of youth and missions.

Jessica McDougland, ordained to gospel ministry on March 27 by Millbrook Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Allie Osborne, ordained go gospel ministry on March 13 by Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga.

DEATHS

Randall Lolley, 90, died March 21 in Raleigh, N.C. While serving as pastor of First Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, N.C., he was called as president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., a position that he held for 14 years before resigning in protest of the conservative resurgence in the Southern Baptist Convention. He later served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C. and First Baptist Church, Greensboro, N.C. In retirement he served as interim pastor of a dozen churches from Washington, D.C., to Jacksonville, Fla. He is survived by his wife, Clara Lou; and two daughters, Charlotte Murphy and Pamela Frey.

Mitchell C. Luckie, 71, died in Appomattox, Va., on Jan. 4. He was a Virginia Baptist pastor and served as director of missions for Appomattox Baptist Association from 2006 until he retired in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; a son, Matthew; two daughters, Cassie and Glenda Wray; and five grandchildren.

Luke Emerson Martin, 95, died March 13 in Bristol, Va. He had served as pastor of Pond Grove Baptist Church, Rockwood, Tenn., Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn., and Indian Springs Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tenn., before retiring from Midway Baptist Church, Bristol, Va. He is survived by his wife, Flo; daughter, Paula Howington; two sons, Tim and Joel; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

