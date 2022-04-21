Transitions for the week of 4-22-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Marjorie Avent, concluding her tenure as minister of youth and young adults at Providence Baptist Church, Charleston, S.C.

Gary Dalton, to Grace Hills Baptist Church, Appomattox, Va., as interim pastor.

Kim Drost, to First Baptist Church, Ixonia, Wis., as interim pastor.

Michael Friday, to Noank Baptist Church, Groton, Conn., as interim senior pastor, effective May 1. He comes from the interim pastorate of Messiah Baptist Church, Brockton, Mass.

Chris Grella, to Newington Baptist Church, Gloucester, Va., as senior pastor, effective in July. He comes from the pastorate of State College (Pa.) Evangelical Free Church.

Kyle Hodge, to Speegleville Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, as associate pastor.

Cliff Holdridge, to First Baptist Church, Cleburne, Texas, as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Tahoka, Texas.

Zach Johnigan, to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, as minister of discipleship and communication.

Brad Kirby, concluding his tenure as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Woodbridge, Va.

Anna Klipa, to First Baptist Church, Woodbridge, Va., as children’s minister, effective May 1. She comes from Hunter’s Glenn Baptist Church, Plano, Texas, where she was children’s minister.

Timothy Lee, to Kentuck Baptist Church, Ringgold, Va., as pastor.

Kate Milham, to Williamsburg (Va.) Baptist Church, as director of children and family ministries.

Kirby “Kep” Pate, concluding his tenure as associate pastor of youth, children and their families at Forest Hills Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Mathew Wall, to First Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn., as contemporary worship leader.

RETIREMENTS

Jim Carlson, retiring as Hispanic liaison for American Baptist Churches of Wisconsin.

Paul Hayes, retiring as senior pastor of Noank Baptist Church, Groton, Conn., effective May 1.

Michael D. Johnson, retiring after 30 years as professor of ministry studies at Mississippi College, Clinton, Miss.

ORDINATIONS

Nathan T. Brittsan, ordained to gospel ministry on May 1 by Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church, Oakland, Calif.

Jana Munoz, ordained to ministry on March 20 by Peace of Christ Church, Round Rock, Texas.

DEATH

David L. Whitemon, 75, died April 6 in Lexington, N.C. He served as pastor of Memoria Baptist Church, Buies Creek, N.C., for 27years. He is survived by his wife, Harriet; son, David; daughter, Lisa; and four grandchildren.

ANNIVERSARIES

Chakravarthy Zadda, 5 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Waukesha, Wis.

