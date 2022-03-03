Transitions for the weekk of 3-4-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Kelly Anderson, concluding her tenure as minister of students at Goochland (Va.) Baptist Church.

Naomi Black-Bass, to First Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C., as minister of youth and missions.

Ron Bouthillette, now serving as interim pastor of Bow Lake Free Will Baptist Church, Stafford, N.H.

Dejon Campbell, to Alliance of Baptists, as congregational engagement and development specialist.

Rocky Chan, to First Baptist Church, Endicott, N.Y., as pastor.

Gary Dalton, to Grace Hills Baptist Church, Appomattox, Va., as interim pastor.

Jim deVries, to Culpeper (Va.) Baptist Church, as youth and young adult director.

Nat Erickson, to First Baptist Church, Manistique, Mich., as pastor.

Sally Evans, to Highland Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as interim minister to youth.

Jim England, to Highland Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as interim associate pastor.

Cayden Finch, to First Baptist Church, Hereford, Texas, as worship pastor.

Adam Gray, to Riverside Church at Park and King, Jacksonville, Fla., as pastor. He comes from Circle of Faith, St. Petersburg, Fla., where he was lead pastor.

Jon Holste, to Monument Heights Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as associate pastor.

Mark Jones, announcing plans to conclude his tenure as senior pastor of Memorial Baptist Church, Staunton, Va., due to health reasons.

Nathan LaShoto,, to First Baptist Church, Cornelia, Ga., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Claxton, Ga.

Timothy Lee, to Kentuck Baptist Church, Ringgold, Va., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Beersheba Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Columbus, Miss.

Lucas McCan, to Calvary Baptist Church, Little Rock, Ark., as interim student pastor.

Nick Mumejian, to Lake Shore Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, as senior pastor. He comes from Riverside Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., where for the past two years he served as interim senior pastor.

Barrett Owen, to First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Waynesboro, Va.

Eric Spivey, to Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as senior pastor, effective April 17. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Fla.

Connor Torrealba, to First Baptist Church, Arlington, Texas, as director of college ministry.

Morgan Tremillo, to First Baptist Church, Castroville, Texas, as interim worship leader.

William Tuck, to Dover Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot, Va., as interim pastor.

Sara Clarke Turpin, now serving as interim senior pastor of Buechel Park Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky.

Jay Vallee, to Spokane Valley Baptist Church, Spokane, Wash., as pastor. He comes from Trinity Lutheran Church, Casa Grande, where he served as worship pastor.

Meagan Vizard, to First Baptist Church, Erwin, N.C., as co-pastor, effective March 6.

RETIREMENTS

Mark Hill, retiring after more than 21 years as minister of music and senior adults of First Baptist Church, Kannapolis, N.C.

Jim NeSmith, retiring after 27 years as church administrator of Madison (Ga.) Baptist Church.

ORDINATION

Jordan Conley, ordained to gospel ministry on Dec. 5 by Crescent Hill Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky.

DEATHS

John D. Corson, 67, died Jan. 18 in Chesapeake, Va. He was pastor of Severna Park Christian Church in Arnold, Md., and taught New Testament and Philosophy at Eastern Christian College in Bel Air, Md. He came to Virginia in 1985 and served churches in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Ivor, Skippers and Windsor. He is survived by his wife, Janice; five sons, Matthew, Tim, Bobby, Brad and Daniel; and 11 grandchildren.

Ronald M. Hinson Sr., 93, of Lavonia, Ga., died on Feb. 3 in Milledgeville, Ga., following a long and distinguished life of Christian ministry and service. He pastored churches in Tennessee, Indiana, and Georgia for more than 44 years, including First Baptist Church, Hapeville, Ga., for more than 19 years. He is survived by his wife, Irene; four sons, Ronald Jr., David, Michael and Philip; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Paull Gillam, 5 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Ahoskie, N.C.

Mike McBrayer, 20 years on staff of Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., first as student minister then minister of discipleship and missions and currently as administrative pastor.

Tommy McDearis, 25 years as senior pastor of Blacksburg (Va.) Baptist Church.

Beth McGinnis, 15 years as organist of Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala.

Darryl Roberts, 5 years as pastor of Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, Washington, D.C.

Danny Steis, 10 years as minister to children, youth and families at Yates Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

CHURCH

Earle Street Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C.; 100 years; March 13.

