Transitions for the week of 9-3-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Timothy Tee Boddie, to National Conference of Black Churches, as project executive.

Marc Boswell, to St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans, La., as church administrator. Previously he served with Together for Hope in Mississippi/Louisiana.

Danielle L. Brown, to Shiloh Baptist Church, Plainfield, N.J., as pastor.

Terri Byrd, to Johns Creek Baptist Church, Alpharetta, Ga., as mobilization pastor. She comes from the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Alabama, where she was coordinator.

Patti Drennan, to North Haven Baptist Church, Norman, Okla., as music director.

Jake Hall, to Mercer University’s Eula Mae and John Baugh Center for Baptist Leadership, as director of initiatives in faith and culture. He comes from the pastorate of Highland Hills Baptist Church, Macon, Ga., where he has served since 2013.

Keith Herron, to First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Mo., as intentional interim pastor.

Rick Hudock, to Beale Memorial Baptist Church, Tappahannock, Va., as pastor, effective Oct. 17. He comes from the pastorate of Westhaven Baptist Church, Arlington, Va.

Tim Kelley, to Southside Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as pastor. Previously he served the church in multiple roles, most recently as pastor for congregational ministries.

Kristen Koger, to First Baptist Church, Waynesboro, Va., as associate pastor for spiritual growth. She comes from First Baptist Church, Decatur, Ga., where she was children’s pastor.

James Leavitt, to First Baptist Church, Westwood, Mass., as interim pastor.

Cameron Lewis, to Riegelwood (N.C.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Anna Beth Mann, to Greystone Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as associate minister for students and digital discipleship.

Bill Miller, to Berea Baptist Church, Rockville, Va., as director of choral music. Previously he was minister of music at Second Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Ande Myers, to Central Baptist Church Fountain City, Knoxville, Tenn., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Williamsburg, Ky.

Will Raybon, to Benson (N.C.) Baptist Church, as minister of youth and children. He comes from First Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., where he served as associate minister of youth and recreation.

Caroline Smith, to Parkway Baptist Church, John’s Creek, Ga., as senior pastor, effective Sept. 20. Previously she was pastor of Wilton (Conn.) Baptist Church.

Russell Steel, to East Lake Fellowship, Burnet, Texas, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Grace Southern Baptist Church, Guymon, Okla.

Gina Stewart, to the Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Mission Society, as its first woman president. She is senior pastor of Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.

Melvin Thomas Jr., to Calvary Baptist Church, Allentown, Pa., as pastor.

Chandler West, to Chancellor Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, Va., as senior pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Burlington, N.C., where he was NextGen pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Wanda Sauley Fennell, retiring after 33 years as minister of music at Grace Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

James King, retiring after 18 years as pastor of Parkway Baptist Church, Duluth, Ga.

Bob Parsley, retiring after 22 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Crofton, Md.

ORDINATIONS

Sara Crocker, ordained to ministry on Aug. 8 by Boulevard Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C.

Katie Beth Hambrick, ordained to ministry on Aug. 8 by Myers Park Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

Courtney Jones, ordained to ministry on July 22 by Temple Baptist Church, High Point, N.C.

DEATH

Larry C. Mason, 75, died August 4. An American Baptist minister, he served churches in Neodesha and Fredonia, Kansas; Beatrice, Nebraska; and Old Stonington, Illinois. He was on staff of the Central Region office and for about 20 years as the executive minister for the American Baptist churches of Indiana and Kentucky. He was interim executive minister for the Great Rivers Region of Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Pamella; and a son, Laurence.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

John Corson, 10 years as pastor of Windsor (Va.) Baptist Church.

John Hewlett, 20 years as executive pastor of Valley Ranch Baptist Church, Coppell, Texas.

OTHER

American Baptist Women’s Ministries; 70 years; Sept. 9.

East Sylva Baptist Church, Sylva, N.C.; 100 years; Aug. 22.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 8-13-21

Transitions for the week of 7-30-21

Transitions for the week of 7-16-21

Transitions for the week of 7-2-21