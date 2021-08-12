Transitions for the week of 8-13-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Peggy Arbogast, to Mill Creek Baptist Church, Fincastle, Va., as director of children’s ministry.

Ethan Asters, to Southside Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as minister of community engagement and spiritual formation.

Lauren Craig, to First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, N.C., as director of children and families ministry.

Lucia Crena, to Candler School of Theology, Atlanta, Ga., as managing director of the Theological Education Between the Times Project ad instructor in theology, ethics and culture.

Michelle Davidson, to Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as interim minister to children and families.

Emily Joanne Drake, to Central Baptist Church, Church Road, Va. as music director.

Musa Dube, to Candler School of Theology, Atlanta, Ga., as acting professor of New Testament.

Amelia Fulbright, to Congregational Church of Austin, Texas, as senior pastor. Previously she was on staff at University Baptist Church in Austin.

Polly Ha, to Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as associate professor of the history of Christianity.

Kobe Hula, to First Baptist Church, Grove, Kansas, as minister to youth and children.

Ben Jamison, to Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy, as chaplain. He comes from the pastorate of Effort Baptist Church, Palmyra, Va.

David Latimore, to Princeton Theological Seminary’s Betsy Stockton Center for Black Church Studies, as full-time director. He comes from the pastorate of Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn.

Michael Long, to Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as director of spiritual formation. He comes from the pastorate of Zion Baptist Church, Reidsville, N.C.

Matthew Manwarren, to Park Road Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as director of music/organist.

Katie McCoy, to Texas Baptist Center for Church Health, as director of the women’s ministry team. She comes from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where she was assistant professor of applied theology and women’s studies.

Linda Moore, to First Baptist Church, Charlestown, R.I., as pastor.

Baffour Nkrumah-Appiah, to First Baptist Church, Randolph, Mass, as pastor.

Jerrell Riggins, to Green Street Baptist Church, Melrose, Mass., as pastor.

Benjamin W. Smith, to First Baptist Church, Rochester, N.Y., as associate pastor.

Jamie Spriggs, to First Baptist Church, Fall River, Mass., as pastor.

Gabrielle Thomas, to Candler School of Theology, Atlanta, Ga., as assistant professor of early Christianity and Anglican studies.

Jim Walter, to American Baptist Churches of Indiana & Kentucky, as interim executive minister, effective Sept. 2.

Melissa Wisor, to Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as minister to children and their families.

RETIREMENTS

David Corbitt, retiring after 9 years as minister of music at First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C.

Amos Healy, retiring as pastor of Wilderness Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, Va.

Bill Houck, retiring after 23 years as senior pastor of NorthStar Baptist Church, Bristol, Va.

Chris Johnson, retiring after 23 years as director of music and organist at The Riverside Church, New York City.

ORDINATIONS

David and Amy Jennings, ordained to ministry on Aug. 1 by First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C.

Linda Moore, ordained to ministry on July 18 by Cross Mills Baptist Church, Charlestown, R.I.

DEATH

Ronald Hamrick, 68, died August 1 in Bloomington, Ind. He had served as pastor of McDoel Baptist Church in Bloomington since March 2015. Previously he served at Avoca (Ind.) Baptist Church; Quincy (Ind.) Baptist Church; Roger Williams Foundation at Indiana University; Project X (previous church plant in Bloomington; Little Union Baptist Church, Bloomington; and First Baptist Church, Anderson, Ind. He is survived by his wife, Fan; daughter, Gwendolyn Fodder; sons, Ronald Jr., Allen and Samuel; and a grandson.

ANNIVERSARIES

Brent Bowden, 5 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Rochester, N.Y.

Gene Cumbia, 10 years as pastor of Glebe Landing Baptist Church, Laneview, Va.

Janet W. Henley, 30 years on staff of Clifton Park Baptist Church, Silver Spring, Md. Currently she serves as minister of discipleship and congregational care.

Eddie Ramsey, 5 years as associate minister for pastoral care at Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C.

Larry Schultz, 20 years as minister of music of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

CHURCHES

First Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C.; 200 years; Aug. 22.

Third Baptist Church, Owensboro, Ky.; 125 years; Aug. 8.

Woodmont Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn.; 80 years; Aug. 15.

