Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

A year ago, an Iranian woman’s death sparked hijab protests. Now businesses are a new battleground

Exclude from home page  |  August 14, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

For months, Iranian authorities did little to enforce the law on women covering their hair but now the country’s theocracy is pushing to make businesses the new battleground over the mandatory headscarf.

More Articles