Transitions for the week of 5-10-24

STAFF CHANGES

Wissam al-Saliby, to 21 Wilberforce Global Freedom Center, Falls Church, Va., as president. Previously he served as advocacy officer and then director of the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Elizabeth Bailey, to Fredericksburg (Va.) Baptist Church, as minister with youth and young adults.

Johnathan Bryson, to First Baptist Church, Gastonia, N.C., as associate pastor.

Dwayne Burks, to First Baptist Church, Gastonia, N.C., as pastor. Previously he was director and chaplain for The Gateway, Gaston, N.C.

Seth Denney, to First Baptist Church, Mooresville, N.C., as senior pastor, effective July 1.

Matthew Gowin, to Scottsville (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Jennifer Graham, to First Baptist Church of Christ, Macon, Ga., as interim director of youth ministries.

Aimee Hobbs, to First Baptist Church, Rutherfordton, N.C., as pastor.

Elisabeth R. Kincaid, to the Institute for Faith and Learning at Baylor University, Waco, Texas, as director. She will also serve as associate professor of ethics, faith and culture in Baylor’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary.

Eric Mathis, to First Baptist Church, Greensboro, N.C., as associate pastor for music and worship. He comes from First Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., where he was assistant pastor.

Carol McCann, to Indian View Baptist Church, King William, Va., as pastor.

John Miller, to Oakland Baptist Church, Gum Spring, Va., as interim pastor.

Brad and Abby Rasnake, to Gracewood Community Church, Lebanon, Va., as student ministers.

Jason Rutherford, to Massachusetts Baptist Charitable Society, Holden, Mass., as executive director. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Framingham, Mass.

Jaye Peabody Smith, to the Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., as assistant professor of pastoral care and counseling, effective August 1.

Tyler Ward, to First Baptist Church, Dunn, N.C., as senior pastor. He comes from Forest Hills Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., where he was associate pastor of missions and adults.

Rick White, to First Baptist Church, Frankfort, Ky., as interim minister of pastoral care.

Josh Witt, to Mill Creek Baptist Church, Fincastle, Va., as minister of youth.

Seth Wright, to First Baptist Church, Waynesville, N.C., as pastor for NextGen ministries. He comes from Bethesda United Methodist Church, Easley, S.C., where he was director of youth ministries.

RETIREMENTS

Hank Brooks, retiring after 25 years as lead pastor for Coastal Community Church, Virginia Beach, Va.

Clarke Hawkins, retiring as pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Henrico, Va.

Wayne Patterson, retiring as disaster response coordinator for Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of South Carolina. He has been part of CBFSC life for more than 25 years.

ORDINATIONS

Scott Pegues, ordained to ministry by First Baptist Church, Denver, Colo., where he serves as pastoral associate.

Sean Timmons, ordained to ministry on April 21 by West Main Baptist Church, Danville, Va., where he is associate pastor for youth and families.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Mike Handy, 15 years as minister of music and senior adults for First Baptist Church, Sanford, N.C.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES

Oakmont Baptist Church, Greenville, N.C.; 60 years; April 28.

North Haven Baptist Church, Norman, Okla.; 20 years; April 21.

