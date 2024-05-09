Baptist News Global
South Sudan: Bishop links missing priest to ethnic, political divides

Bishop Edward Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura Yambio in South Sudan has fingered the country’s ethnic and political divides as being at the heart of the disappearance of Father Luke Yugue and his driver, Michael Gbeko.

