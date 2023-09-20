Baptist News Global
African churches urge US Congress to reauthorize PEPFAR

September 20, 2023

African church leaders have sent a letter to the U.S. Congress urging them to reauthorize one of President George W. Bush’s signature achievements, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, which expires Sept. 30.

