Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

An Epic Struggle for the Soul of Catholicism

Exclude from home page  |  September 14, 2022

Read the full story: The New York Times

When I was a tween kid in salt-and-pepper corduroys at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary school, the only thing I feared more than an authoritarian nun with a stiff ruler was the prospect of that class known as church history.

More Articles