Next BNG webinar features Christa Brown, sexual abuse reform advocate

Christa Brown will be the guest on BNG’s next “change-making conversations” webinar on Wednesday, May 1, at 11 a.m. Central time. She will dialogue with BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield.

Brown is a frequent BNG columnist and author the new book Baptistland. She is a well-known advocate for sexual abuse survivors and a leading critic of lagging reforms in the Southern Baptist Convention, the denomination of her upbringing.

The book’s subtitle is “a memoir of abuse, betrayal and transformation.” The book tells not only her story of being abused as a child in a Southern Baptist church in Texas but of family dysfunction and a quest to hold on to faith in the midst of life’s trials.

Brown has been vilified for her work calling out the problem of sexual abuse in Baptist churches, to the point of some vocal critics accusing her of fabricating her own story. To many, she has become the face and the voice of accountability in the SBC.

Historian Kristin Kobes Du Mez says Baptistland is “a story of abuse, brokenness and betrayal, but more than any of these things, it is the story of resilience.”

Brown is a retired appellate attorney who lives in Colorado.

The BNG webinar is free, but advance registration is required. Sign up here.