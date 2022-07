Read the full story: BJC

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against a bid by Apache Stronghold, a nonprofit organization, to halt the transfer of federal land held sacred by the Apache to Resolution Copper, a mining company with plans that will permanently destroy the area. The Apache have for many years used the land, called Chí’chil Biłdagoteel (loosely translated in English as “Oak Flat”), for religious rituals and cultural ceremonies.