Following Republican playbook, German conservatism breaks the post-WWII taboo

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

It was the one taboo in German post-World War II politics: No German party on the democratic spectrum would ever collaborate with a far-right party. And since the arrival of the AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) on the national political landscape, this taboo hadn’t been broken—even if the country’s conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), often tried to signal to the far-right, in a fruitless attempt to “win back” voters from the AfD. Yes, there had been some instances of parties, mainly the CDU, voting with the AfD on a local level—but there had never been a collaboration endorsed by party leadership.