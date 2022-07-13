Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Former Oath Keeper reveals racist, antisemitic beliefs of white nationalist group – and their plans to start a civil war

Exclude from home page  |  July 13, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

During his testimony before congressional investigators, former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove left little doubt about the intentions of the white nationalist militia group when its members stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

More Articles