Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

WORSHIP PASTOR. Deermeadows Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL, is seeking a full-time Worship Pastor. Deermeadows is a Community of Faith following Jesus Christ built around worshipping authentically, connecting in relationships, growing in faith, and compassionately sharing Christ’s love around the world. If you or someone you know might be interested in learning more about this unique opportunity, please visit https://deermeadows.org/staff/job-openings/ for more information about the position and about Deermeadows! (Posted 3-4-24)

Georgia

MINISTER OF YOUTH/ASSOCIATE PASTOR. The Oaks Baptist Church of Lyons, GA, is seeking to employ a Minister of Youth/Associate Pastor to lead in discipleship, fellowship, worship, and ministry opportunities with our youth. The candidate must relate well with youth, parents, and adult volunteers; promote weekly Bible Study; support the children’s ministry, and provide leadership in worship activities. Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to The Oaks Baptist Church, PO Box 388, Lyons, GA 30436; or email to [email protected]. (Posted 2-22-24)

Indiana

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Evansville, IN, seeks a bi-vocational or part-time pastor. Founded in 1847, FBC has a rich history in the community. Pastor needs to be growth minded and have the ability to lead a diverse congregation, encouraging evangelistic programs and initiatives: leading in visitation to the sick, shut-in, bereaved, and those new to the church. For a church its size, we have a very strong mission program. The Senior Pastor shall be a capable administrator, coordinating plans and programs with the Leadership Team. This shall be done working on a team basis with the other Leadership Team members, with the understanding that the coordinating responsibility for the total church program rests with the Senior Pastor. For more information, go to https://fbcevansville.org/career-opportunities or send a request for our full church profile to [email protected]. (Posted 2-23-24)

Mississippi

PASTORAL RESIDENT. University Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, MS, is seeking a pastoral resident to join our pastoral team. Our program is 24 months which includes shared pastoral duties of preaching, teaching, and pastoral care. The resident for 2024-2026 will also have a focus in our children’s ministry. UBC is a family sized church located in Hattiesburg, MS. We are affiliated with both the Alliance of Baptists and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Ministers of all denominations may apply (M. Div. or M.T.S. required) but there is a preference for individuals with a Baptist/congregational background. If interested, visit us at www.ubchm.org and email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Your cover letter needs to address the following questions: (1) Why are you interested in our pastoral residency program? (2) What areas of growth do you see in yourself? and (3) Where have you found joy in ministry? (Posted 3-27-24)

Missouri

ASSOCIATE PASTOR, FAMILIES & FORMATION. First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, MO, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Families & Formation to develop, administer, and promote an effective and holistic ministry of spiritual formation with all ages in a way that leads each person to follow the Way of Christ, discover their giftedness, and experience continual life transformation. This position will develop and work with lay-led teams to accomplish this work and assist the pastoral staff with pastoral care, teaching, and preaching. For more information or questions, visit www.fbcjc.org/jobs. (Posted 3-8-24)

WORSHIP LEADER. First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, MO, is seeking a part-time Worship Leader to lead and coordinate the congregation’s worship activities, a core component central to the congregation’s religious life and mission. This position would direct the planning, coordination, operation, and evaluation of a cohesive and thematic Sunday morning worship experience in collaboration with the pastoral team, support staff, and volunteer leadership. For more information or questions, visit www.fbcjc.org/jobs. (Posted 3-8-24)

NorthCarolina

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR YOUTH AND MISSIONS. Forest Hills Baptist Church of Raleigh, NC is seeking an Associate Pastor who will provide leadership, direction, and oversight to the youth and mission ministries of the church. The minister will lead in planning and implementing special age-group activities and programs appropriate for the spiritual growth of youth and their families, while also leading mission efforts including the cultivation of sustainable relationships with new and existing mission partners. The minister will work closely with appropriate teams, committees, and staff to realize the overall mission of Forest Hills Baptist Church: Love God. Love People. Live the Gospel. This is a full-time position. To apply for this position, visit: foresthills.org/careers. (Posted 3-12-24)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS. Forest Hills Baptist Church of Raleigh, NC is seeking an Associate Pastor who will provide leadership, direction, and oversight to the children and adult ministries of the church. The minister will lead in planning and implementing special age-group activities and programs appropriate for the spiritual growth of children and their families, while also providing direction and administrative oversight for the young adult’s ministry, the men’s and women’s ministries, and the senior adult ministries of the church. The minister will work closely with appropriate teams, committees, and staff to realize the overall mission of Forest Hills Baptist Church: Love God. Love People. Live the Gospel. This is a full-time position. To apply for this position, visit: foresthills.org/careers. (Posted 3-12-24)

MINISTER OF YOUTH. Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC, is searching for a full-time Minister with Youth to lead its comprehensive ministry with middle school and high school students, as well as their families. A Bachelor’s Degree and previous ministry experience in a Baptist church are required, and a graduate degree from an accredited seminary/divinity school is preferred. HBBC is a large, multi-staffed, moderate Baptist church that affiliates primarily with CBF, CBFNC, and the Raleigh Baptist Association. We ordain women as deacons and ministers, and our worship style is traditional. Candidates may apply online at https://www.hbbc.org/application. Please complete the questionnaire and email your cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 2-21-23)

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Bryson City, NC, is seeking a Pastor. We are a congregation of approximately 660 total members and 440 residential members. We’re looking for a Pastor who shares our commitment to Jesus Christ and our concern and compassion for one another, our community, and the world. The church supports CBF and SBC mission causes, has men and women who serve as deacons, and values the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. For our congregational and pastor profile, see www.firstbaptistchurchbc.org/pastor-search. Please send inquiries, resumes, or other expressions of interest to: [email protected]. (Posted 2-15-24)

SouthCarolina

MINISTER TO SENIOR ADULTS. First Baptist Greenville, SC, a progressive and inclusive faith community, is seeking a full-time Minister to Senior Adults. We are looking for an energetic, organized, spiritually mature individual with a seminary degree and a minimum of five years of ministry experience. They will lead a comprehensive ministry dedicated to offering spiritual formation, fellowship, trips, and service opportunities for our senior members and the wider community. The ideal candidate will be deeply committed to ministering alongside our senior adult community, with sensitivity to their unique needs. They will also assist with pastoral care throughout the church, primarily focusing on senior adults. As a valued member of our church’s ministerial staff, the ideal candidate will exemplify a demeanor marked by a collaborative work ethic, adaptability, an attitude of respect, and joy for ministry. Send resume and cover letter to Jenna Manning ([email protected] ) by April 15, 2024. (Posted 3-1-24)

Tennessee

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Hopewell Baptist Church in, Cleveland Tennessee, is searching for a Bi-Vocational Minister of Music. This person will lead the congregation in praise and worship through music that honors God and brings glory to His name. Those interested, please send resume to [email protected]. Attn: Minister of Music Search Team. (Posted 3-18-24)

Texas

CHANCEL CHOIR DIRECTOR-PART-TIME. Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas, has long been a beacon in the community providing support to all and actively seeking to be an example and voice of God’s love. All are welcome and belong in the community of Broadway. Born in the Baptist tradition and grown into its own identity, persons from many different backgrounds, perspectives, and walks of life call Broadway home. Broadway embraces all people as children of God and offers inclusion to worship and to serve in the ministries of the church. Broadway Baptist Church seeks a visionary leader with the highest musical skills to journey with us as we continue our mission and ministry. For more information regarding this position, please visit https://broadwaybc.org/. (Posted 3-14-24)

Virginia

PASTOR. Bethel Baptist Church is seeking a pastor. Located outside of South Boston, in Southside Virginia, we are aligned with the Baptist General Association of Virginia and the Dan River Baptist Association. We are a group of maturing believers with a wonderful history and future. Besides the Pastor, there are two part-time staff members. With the recent announcement of the retirement of our pastor, we are seeking a successor who: manifests the characteristics of love found in 1 Corinthians 13; has a strong biblical understanding and demonstrates it through teaching and preaching; exhibits a vibrant personal relationship with our Lord, anxious to engage with members of the church and develop community relationships. Candidates should be skilled in using social media and technology; appreciative of our history, celebrating our victories, and equipping us for our future ministry. Candidates should have a tenure of successful ministry; a theological education from an accredited theological institute; and relate to the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. If interested, please submit your resume and cover letter to: [email protected] . (Posted 3-8-24)

LEAD PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, is seeking a Lead Pastor. We are looking for an energetic leader to partner with the Church Council to implement and guard the integrity of the mission, vision and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. The Lead Pastor will lead the church in worship through dynamic preaching and collaborate with staff and lay leaders to equip church members to proclaim the gospel, care for one another and minister to others in the community. For a full job description and instructions to apply, use this link to our website: https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. (Posted 3-1-24)

STUDENT PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, is seeking a full-time Student Pastor (grades 6-12). Responsibilities will be to plan, implement, engage, and oversee the Student Ministry at BABC. Meet with the Associate Pastor, discipleship teams, volunteers, parents, and students. Attend weekly staff meetings. Assist with the Student Ministry budget process. Directly supervise an Administrative Assistant and equip and supervise the Student Ministry team and volunteers. Please use this link to view the job description and details on how to apply: https://bonairbaptist.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Student-Pastor-12.2023-1-1.pdf. (Posted 2-22-24)

