Oklahoma Baptist University hit by tornado

Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Okla., took a direct hit from tornadoes that blew through Central Oklahoma Wednesday evening, April 19.

According to published news reports and photos posted online, the campus sustained significant damage, but no person was harmed. Students reportedly took shelter in various basements across campus.

Shawnee, situated about 40 minutes east of Oklahoma City, lies in a common path of tornadoes. Many of the largest buildings on campus have basements.

Among buildings damaged were two of the most important on campus: Raley Chapel and Shawnee Hall. Raley Chapel is the site of weekly chapel services, commencement ceremonies and special events and concerts. Its steeple is visible from miles around. Shawnee Hall is an office and classroom building that was the first academic building erected on campus.

Aerial photos showed gaping holes in the roofs of both structures.

Other nearby areas of Shawnee also sustained significant damage, as did other structures on campus. A complete assessment of damage was not available as of Thursday afternoon.

OBU President Heath Thomas called this “the worst national disaster in (the university’s) 113-year history.”

“Buildings can be rebuilt,” he added. “What I’m really happy to report is we have no reported injuries and no reported fatalities.”

The university plans to continue the spring semester, although some classes may move online.

As of Thursday morning, disaster relief volunteers with Oklahoma Baptist Men were on campus assessing how to help with cleanup.

The National Weather Service has documented 92 tornadoes that have struck Pottawatomie County since 1893. While the latest storms have not yet been rated, they do not appear to have been anywhere as severe as several F-5 tornadoes that have struck nearby in recent years.