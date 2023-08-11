Pastor turned ‘Anointed Liquidator’ charged in $1.4 million theft from Home Depot

The Anointed Liquidator, a virtual store on eBay, has a 100% approval rating and has registered more than 35,000 items sold over the past decade, according to its page on the online retailer’s website.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | August 11, 2023
The Anointed Liquidator, a virtual store on eBay, has a 100% approval rating and has registered more than 35,000 items sold over the past decade, according to its page on the online retailer’s website.
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionBrianna Childs
AnalysisKristen Thomason
OpinionMallory Challis
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionRodney Kennedy
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionBenjamin Harlan
OpinionRosaly Guzman
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBob Newell
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBarry Howard
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJustin Pierson
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsNyasha Bhobo
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsMallory Challis
NewsCynthia Vacca Davis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBrianna Childs
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionBenjamin Harlan
OpinionRosaly Guzman
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionJustin Pierson
OpinionCynthia Astle
OpinionAmber Wylde
OpinionHeather Franklin
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionChris Ayers
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionAfsheen A. Shamsi
OpinionAndrey Shirin
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionPatrick Wilson
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageJeff Brumley
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff