Pope Francis creates 21 new cardinals who will help him to reform the church and cement his legacy

CuratedAssociated Press  |  October 3, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis created 21 new cardinals at a ritual-filled ceremony Saturday, including key figures at the Vatican and in the field who will help enact his reforms and cement his legacy as he enters a crucial new phase in running the Catholic Church.

