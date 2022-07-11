Baptist News Global
Publisher commits to relaunching Catholic News Service, two months after shock closure

Exclude from home page  |  July 11, 2022

Two months after the U.S. bishops’ conference said it would halt Catholic News Service operations in the United States, Our Sunday Visitor on July 6 announced it will launch a new iteration of the service at the beginning of 2023.

