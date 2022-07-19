Baptist News Global
Ted Cruz says Supreme Court was ‘clearly wrong’ about 2015 same-sex marriage ruling

Exclude from home page  |  July 19, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz believes the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” in its landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, the Texas Republican said Saturday.

