Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Tens of thousands march against antisemitism in London including UK ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Exclude from home page  |  November 28, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

Tens of thousands of people including former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson gathered in London on Sunday for a march against antisemitism, a day after large crowds turned out for a pro-Palestinian rally.

More Articles