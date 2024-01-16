Third Baylor conference on racism will address ‘The Truth that Will Liberate Us All’

BNG columnist Greg Garrett will host the final of a three-year sequence of programs on confronting racism in the white church and seeking God’s justice.
The Feb. 15-17 event at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary — “The Truth that Will Liberate Us All” — also will be offered online.
Presenters include many prominent figures often featured in BNG’s coverage of race and American history and culture. The event is sponsored by the John and Eula Mae Baugh Foundation and Truett Seminary.
Presenters include:
- Mimi Haddad, president of Christians for Biblical Equality International
- Walter Kim, president of the American Association of Evangelicals
- Anthony Reddie, professor of Black theology at the University of Oxford
- Ralph Douglas West, founding pastor of Church Without Walls in Houston
- Beth Allison Barr, James Vardaman Professor of History at Baylor and author of The Making of Biblical Womanhood.
- Stephanie Boddie, associate professor of church and community ministries at Baylor
- Greg Garrett, Carole McDaniel Hanks Professor of Literature and Culture at Baylor
- Torie Johnson, associate vice president for strategic communications and initiatives at Baylor
- Stephen Newby, Lev H. Prichard III Endowed Chair in the Study of Black Worship and professor of music at Baylor
- Sean Palmer, teaching pastor at Ecclesia in Houston
- Timothy Peoples, senior pastor at Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas
- Todd Still, dean of George W. Truett Theological Seminary
Registration information is available here.