Third Baylor conference on racism will address ‘The Truth that Will Liberate Us All’

BNG columnist Greg Garrett will host the final of a three-year sequence of programs on confronting racism in the white church and seeking God’s justice.

The Feb. 15-17 event at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary — “The Truth that Will Liberate Us All” — also will be offered online.

Presenters include many prominent figures often featured in BNG’s coverage of race and American history and culture. The event is sponsored by the John and Eula Mae Baugh Foundation and Truett Seminary.

Presenters include:

Mimi Haddad, president of Christians for Biblical Equality International

Walter Kim, president of the American Association of Evangelicals

Anthony Reddie, professor of Black theology at the University of Oxford

Ralph Douglas West, founding pastor of Church Without Walls in Houston

Beth Allison Barr, James Vardaman Professor of History at Baylor and author of The Making of Biblical Womanhood.

Stephanie Boddie, associate professor of church and community ministries at Baylor

Greg Garrett, Carole McDaniel Hanks Professor of Literature and Culture at Baylor

Torie Johnson, associate vice president for strategic communications and initiatives at Baylor

Stephen Newby, Lev H. Prichard III Endowed Chair in the Study of Black Worship and professor of music at Baylor

Sean Palmer, teaching pastor at Ecclesia in Houston

Timothy Peoples, senior pastor at Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas

Todd Still, dean of George W. Truett Theological Seminary

Registration information is available here.