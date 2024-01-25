Transitions for the week of 1-26-24

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Spencer Dillard, to Mechanicsville (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Kyle Dobyns, to Taylorsville Baptist Church, Doswell, Va., as pastor.

Taylor Edwards, to First Baptist Church, Wilson, N.C., as associate pastor of families and faith formation.

Val Fisk, concluding his tenure as associate minister for students for University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, Va.

Emmie Garner, to Rosemary Baptist Church, Roanoke Rapids, N.C., as director of children’s ministries.

Josh Gibson, to First Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn., as executive pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Tenn., where he was executive coordinator.

Stan Gockel, now serving as stated supply pastor at Southminster Presbyterian Church, Centerville, Ohio.

Matt Henslee, to Plymouth Park Baptist Church Irving, Texas, as senior pastor.

Ben Knisley, to Grace Baptist Church, Woodbridge, Va., as senior pastor. He has been serving as director of adult and outreach ministries there.

Guillermo Mendoza, to First Baptist Church, Erwin, Tenn., as minister to students.

Colin Kroll, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as young adult ministries manager. He currently holds several roles with Campbell University, Buies Creek, N.C., where he serves as director of vocation and leadership.

Craig McMahan, to First Baptist Church of Christ, Macon, Ga., as interim pastor, effective in February.

John Miller, to Oakland Baptist Church, Gum Spring, Va., as interim pastor.

Cara Morgan, to First Baptist Church, Commerce, Ga., as children and families minister.

Bob Moore, to Chatham (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Russell Nelson, to St. John’s Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as minister for worship and music.

Stephen Parks, to Grace Baptist Church, Lufkin, Texas, as pastor.

Alisha Damron Seruyange, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Alabama, as associate coordinator and CBF young Baptist event specialist.

Steve Shaw, to Court Street Baptist Church, Portsmouth, Va., as pastor.

Bill Slater, to Crabtree Valley Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as interim pastor.

Byron Smith, to First Baptist Church, Fitzgerald, Ga., as church administrator.

Chuck Taft, to First Baptist Church, Weaverville, N.C., as minister of music.

Joseph Yelton, to First Baptist Church, Sylva, N.C., as interim pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Terry Baker, retiring as associate pastor of Central Baptist Church Bearden, Knoxville, Tenn.

Bob Farmer, retiring as pastor of administration and senior adults for First Baptist Church, Owensboro, Ky.

Homer Ford, announcing his retirement as pastor of First Baptist Church, Franklin, Ind., in early 2024.

Randy Grim, retiring after 38 years as minister of music for Spring Hill Baptist Church, Ruckersville, Va.

Gary McCoy, retiring after more than 16 years as pastor of Blacksburg (Va.) Christian Church.

Tim Perrin, retiring as pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Woodbridge, Va., where he has served since 2001.

Chuck Warnock, retiring after nearly 20 years as pastor of Chatham (Va.) Baptist Church.

Allen York, retiring as pastor for worship and arts for Holmeswood Baptist Church, Kansas City, Mo.

ORDINATIONS

Meagan Holleman, ordained to ministry on Jan. 21 by College Park Baptist Church, Greensboro, N.C.

Marion Rio, ordained to ministry on Jan. 14 by Cliff Temple Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, where he is minister for missions and Spanish language ministries.

Gabriel Vega, ordained to ministry by Spurgeon Church, Norfolk, Va., where he serves as associate pastor.

DEATHS

Floyd “Sonny” Ooley, 84, died January 1 in Spencer, Ind. An American Baptist Churches minister, he served as pastor of Eminence (Ind.) Baptist Church for 34 years. He also served as pastor of Garrard Chapel Church in Bowling Green, Ind., and Whitaker Baptist Church in Paragon, Ind. He is survived by his wife, Arlene; sons, Kevin and Todd; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Holly Brooks Sloan, 44, died Jan. 10 in Farmville, N.C. She was a bi-vocational minister, serving First Baptist Church, Farmville, N.C., as minister with children. She also served as summer youth intern and youth and children’s Sunday School teacher at The Memorial Baptist Church, Greenville, N.C. She is survived by her parents, Brenda and David Sloan; sister, Shannon Perry, and brother, Kyle Sloan.

Leland Franklin Webb, 91, died January 8 in Richmond, Va. He was long-time editor of a once-renowned Baptist missions magazine, The Commission, a publication of the SBC Foreign (now International) Mission Board. While on the magazine staff, he traveled as reporter and photographer to more than 35 countries. Prior to this he served from 1957-64 as assistant editor of the Baptist Messenger, a weekly publication of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva. He is survived a daughter, Kathryn Brady; a son, Charles; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Lee Gray, 25 years of ministry at St. John’s Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C. Currently he is minister for congregational care.

CHURCHES

Saint James Baptist Church, Woonsocket, R.I.; 70 years; Nov. 19.

Second Baptist Church-Downtown, Little Rock, Ark.; 140 years; Feb. 11.

