Transitions for the week of 10-1-21

STAFF CHANGES

Paul Batson, to Jersey Baptist Church, Linwood, N.C., as interim pastor.

Jeanne H. Baucom, to First Baptist Church, Laurinburg, N.C., as senior pastor.

Susan Blanchard, to Baptist House of Studies at Union Presbyterian Seminary, Richmond, Va., as director. She is director of student services for the seminary’s Richmond campus.

Willie Bodrick II, to Twelfth Baptist Church, Roxbury, Mass., as pastor.

Ashley Boschen, to Northside Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as associate pastor of family ministries.

Kevin Comfort, to Central Baptist Church, Springfield, Ill., as interim pastor.

Kade Corley, to Dallas (Texas) Baptist University, as assistant director for global recruitment. He comes from First Baptist Church, Levelland, Texas, where he was associate pastor.

Trey Davis, to Ridge Road Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., as pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., where he was associate pastor.

Jonathan Delgado, concluding his tenure as family life minister at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Parkersburg, W.Va., to relocate to Georgia.

Andrew Earley, to First Baptist Church, Grove City, Ohio, as ministry connections director.

Stephen D. Graham, to Royal Lane Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as interim pastor.

Daniel Headrick, concluding his tenure as associate pastor at Northside Drive Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga.

Stephen Heslip, to First Baptist Church, Corpus Christi, Texas, as pastor of administration and discipleship.

Stephen Kendrick, to Black Creek Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as pastor.

Todd Kube, concluding his tenure as pastor of Dover Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot, Va.

Joshua Lewis, concluding his tenure as pastor of Indian View Baptist Church, King William, Va.

Logan Loveday, to First Baptist Church, Marlborough, Mass., as pastor.

Christina McCord, concluding her tenure as minister to children at First Baptist Church, Greensboro, N.C., effective Oct. 31.

Karen Mills, to Northside Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as director of senior adults.

Nick Moore, to First Baptist Church, Gatlinburg, Tenn., as senior pastor.

Cara Morgan, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of South Carolina, as coordinator. She is minister to children and their families at First Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C.

Tiger Pennington, to First Baptist Church, Ottawa, Kansas, as senior pastor.

Kem Reeder, to Forest Hills Baptist Church, Bella Vista, Ark., as pastor.

Leon Runner, to First United Church of Fulton, N.Y., as pastor.

Julie Johnson Staples, to Judson Memorial Baptist Church, New York City, N.Y., as transition pastor.

Katrina Welborn, to First Baptist Church, Madison, Wis., as director of music and worship arts.

Justin Woelk, to First Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga., as director of young adults and young marrieds.

RETIREMENTS

Carlton Allen, announcing plans to retire as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Commerce, Ga., where he has served since 2005.

Kevin Comfort, retiring as pastor of Judson Memorial Baptist Church, Joliet, Ill.

Penny Folsom, retiring after 33 years as minister of music at First Baptist Church, Tallahassee, Fla.

Rick Gum, retiring after more than 13 years as church business administrator at First Baptist Church, El Paso, Texas.

Bill Ross, announcing plans to retire as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Marietta, Ga., effective October 2022. He has served there for the past 14 years.

Mike Wilkins, retiring after 19 years as pastor of Manly Memorial Baptist Church, Lexington, Va.

ORDINATIONS

Grant Gubbins, ordained to ministry on Oct. 3 by Trinity Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Will Raybon, ordained to ministry on Sept. 26 by First Baptist Church Asheville, N.C. He is minister of youth and children at Benson (N.C.) Baptist Church.

Benjamin Smith, ordained to ministry on Sept. 19 by Northminster Baptist Church, Jackson, Miss.

DEATH

Daniel E. Scott, 77, died Sept. 14 in Roanoke, Va. During his ministry he served as associate pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va.; senior pastor at Stuart (Va.) Baptist Church; senior pastor at Liberty Baptist Church, Appomattox, Va.; senior pastor at Virginia Heights Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va.; and senior pastor at Lithia Baptist Church, Skipwith, Va. He served several terms as a member of the Baptist General Association of Virginia executive board and was a long-time trustee of Averett University, Danville, Va. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; son, Richard; and daughter, Elizabeth S. Garrett.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Bryan Moore, 15 years as minister of youth at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, N.C.

Wayne Roe, 25 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Tifton, Ga.

CHURCHES

Boykins (Va.) Baptist Church; 150 years; Oct. 18.

First Baptist Church of Syracuse, Jamesville, N.Y.; 200 years; Sept. 26.

Franklin (Va.) Baptist Church, 150 years.

Goochland (Va.) Baptist Church; 250 years; Oct. 10.

Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.; 75 years; Oct. 23-24.

Millers Miles Baptist Church, West Winfield, N.Y.; 200 years; Sept. 18.

River City Faith Network (Richmond (Va.) Baptist Association); 70 years; Oct. 17.

Second Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.; 200 years; Oct. 10.

Westover Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.; 75 years; Oct. 17.

