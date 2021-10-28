Transitions for the week of 10-29-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Darryl Bradsbery, to Wayland Temple Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pa., as interim pastor.

Mike Cauthorne, to Gwathmey Baptist Church, Ashland, Va., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Resonate Church, Midlothian, Va.

John DeNardo, to First Baptist Church, Winchester, Mass., as pastor.

Allan Greer, to First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as minister to experienced adults.

Emma Jordan-Simpson, to Auburn Seminary, New York, N.Y., as president. She is executive pastor at The Concord Baptist Church of Christ, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Michael and Nancy Krembs, to First Baptist Church, Norwich, N.Y., as co-pastors.

Steven Laufer, to River Oaks Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, as interim pastor.

Dan McFaden, to Shalom Baptist Church, Mechanicsvile, Va., as associate pastor.

David Morgan, to Calder Baptist Church, Beaumont, Texas, as interim pastor.

Jeffrey B. Snyder, to First Calvary Baptist Church, North Andover, Mass., as pastor.

Robert Solomon, to Corinthian Baptist Church, Germantown, Pa., as pastor.

Kristen Tucker, to First Baptist Church, Smithfield, N.C., as pastor, effective January 2022. She comes from Pritchard at South End, Raleigh, N.C., where she is associate pastor.

Darren Umble, to Mount Zion Baptist Church, Holmesburg, Pa. as pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Nancy Hastings Sehested, retiring as co-pastor of Circle of Mercy, Asheville, N.C.

Karen Bryant Shipp, retiring as minister of music at Oakhurst Baptist Church, Decatur, Ga.

Lynn Sullivan, retiring as pastor of First Baptist Church, Cuba, N.Y.

ORDINATIONS

Emi Brand, ordained to gospel ministry by Church on the Drive, Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 28.

D.H. Clark, ordained to ministry on Oct. 17 by Northminster Baptist Church, Monroe, La. He has served as a music minister for the past 60 years, the last 32 years at Northminster.

Sheryl Gallarneau, ordained to ministry on May 23 by Second Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas, where she serves as pastor of children, youth and families.

Tom Mitchell, ordained to ministry on Oct. 24 by Second Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., where he serves as director of discipleship and missions.

Chris Wilson, ordained to ministry on Oct. 17 by Rolesville (N.C.) Baptist Church, where he serves as minister to children and youth.

Sarah Adcock Wilson, ordained to ministry on Oct. 17 by Rolesville (N.C.) Baptist Church.

DEATHS

Paul Robert Edie, 90, died Oct. 3. An American Baptist pastor, he was pastor of Colorado Avenue Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio, and then Broadview Baptist Church, Cleveland, Ohio. He then served for 24 years on the staff of the Ohio Baptist Convention as an area minister overseeing Ohio’s two campgrounds. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, James and John; daughters, Teresa Numbers, Roberta “Bobbie” Jacobson and Marilyn Shannon; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Lawrence M. “Larry” Lindley, 78, died Aug. 14. He was executive director of the Edna Martin Christian Center in Indianapolis, Ind., for 14 years. During his tenure there he was involved in the establishment of the Martindale-Brightwood Community Development Corporation and the Martindale-Brightwood Community Resurrection Partnership. He was an adjunct faculty member of Martin University and of the Christian Theological Seminary for 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Lori; son, Byron; and two grandchildren.

Jeremy Smith, 47, died Oct. 12. He was pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church, New Kent, Va. He is survived by his wife, Audra; children, Nicholas, Logan, Katiana, Kalista and Korinna.

Robert D. “Bob” Welling, 83, died Sept. 15 in Indianapolis, Ind. He was music director at Franklin Road Baptist Church in Indianapolis for 16 years before going into full-time ministry. He held positions of minister of music, minister of Christian education and senior pastor at several Indiana churches including Mt. Aene Baptist in Letts; First Baptist of North Vernon; First Baptist of Bedford; Rio Grande Baptist in Terre Haute; and Tuxedo Park Baptist in Indianapolis. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; three sons, Eric, Glen and Mark; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

James A. Pollard Sr., 50 years as pastor of Zion Baptist Church, Ardmore, Pa.

Kevin Raybuck, 30 years as associate minister of worship at Calvary Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky.

Jeff Shanaberger, 10 years as pastor of White Stone (Va.) Baptist Church.

CHURCHES

Zion Baptist Church, Ardmore, Pa.; 125 years; Oct. 3.

