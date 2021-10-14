Transitions for the week of 10-15-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Mike Anderson, to Springwood Baptist Church, Buchanan, Va., as interim pastor.

Lonnie Brawley, concluding his tenure as pastor of Western Hanover Church, Montpelier, Va.

Alex Citelli, to Royersford (Pa.) Baptist Church, as minister of music.

Daniel Castelo, to Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as William Kellon Quick professor of theology and Methodist studies.

Doug Duty, to Salem Baptist Church, Milford, Va., as pastor, effective Jan. 1. He comes from the pastorate of Turner Memorial Baptist Church, Gastonia, N.C.

Polly Ha, to Duke Divinity School, Durham, N.C., as associate professor of the history of Christianity.

Rick Hudock, concluding his tenure as pastor of Westhaven Baptist Church, Portsmouth, Va.

Jay Kieve, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as director of ministerial transitions. He comes from the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of South Carolina, where he was coordinator.

Ashley Myers, to South Garland Baptist Church, Garland, Texas, as minister to children.

John Pridgen, to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Carrollton, Ga., as minister to students and families.

Jeff Ritchey, to Troutville (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Preston VanLoon, to First Baptist Church, Bismarck, N.D., as pastor. He had been serving as interim pastor there.

RETIREMENTS

Steve Mapp, retiring as minister of discipleship and pastoral care at Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va.

Al Travis, retiring after 41 years as organist for Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas.

ORDINATIONS

Kim East, ordained to ministry on Sept. 19 by Angier (N.C.) Baptist Church, where she serves as children’s minister.

Sheila Klopter, ordained to ministry on Oct. 3 by Del Sol Church, Albuquerque, N.M.

Christian McIvor, ordained to ministry on Oct. 10 by Greystone Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., where he serves as minister of worship, music and arts.

DEATHS

William J. “Bill” Corey, 87, died Oct. 10 in Hanover, Va. He served churches in North Carolina and Virginia, including Northside Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., where he was pastor from 1983 to 2000. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two sons, Steve and Bill; a daughter, Julie C. Bryan; and numerous grandchildren.

ANNIVERSARIES

Michael Edwards, 10 years as pastor of May Memorial Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va.

Lauren Efid, 10 years at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, Cary, N.C., and 5 years as senior pastor.

Bob Setzer Jr., 10 years as senior pastor of Knollwood Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, N.C.

