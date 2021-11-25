Transitions for the week of 11-26-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Ronald Baylor, to New Life Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as associate pastor.

Ashley Boschen, to Northside Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as associate pastor of family ministries.

Paul Burgess, to University Baptist Church, Chapel Hill, N.C., as pastor, effective Jan. 2.

Daniel Chambers, to Tammany View Baptist Church, Lewiston, Idaho, as senior pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church (Park Street), Charlottesville, Va., where he serves as pastor of communications and connections.

Rocky Chan, to First Baptist Church, Endicott, N.Y., as pastor.

Brian Crisp, concluding his tenure as minister of missions and adult education at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., effective Dec. 31.

Milo Grant, to University Baptist Church, Austin, Texas, as associate pastor. He comes from Lakeshore Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where he was minister to children, youth and families

Joseph “Joe” Hopkins, to Campbellsville (Ky.) University, as president, effective Feb. 1. He comes from Samford University, Birmingham, Ala, where he is dean of the School of Arts.

Kathy Jimenez, to LUCHA Ministries Inc., Fredericksburg, Va., as executive director.

Bri Law, to First Baptist Church, Topeka, Kansas, as pastor of NextGen ministries.

Dan McFaden, to Shalom Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as associate pastor.

Willie McKind, to New Life Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as associate pastor.

Lee Mitchell, to New Life Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as pastor.

Phillip “Phil” Richards, to West Hampton Baptist Church, Hampton, Va., as senior pastor, effective Jan. 2.

Graham Rogers, to Judson Church, Joliet, Ill, as lead pastor. He comes from Judson Memorial Baptist Church, Minneapolis, Minn., where he was pastor of discipleship.

Mark Thompson, to American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky, as executive minister. Since 2019 he has served as region minister, serving primarily the churches in central Indiana.

Lesley-Ann Hix Tommey, to Plymouth Church, Brooklyn, N.Y., as assistant minister.

Kristen Tucker, to First Baptist Church, Smithfield, N.C., as senior pastor, effective Jan. 2022.

William T. Young, to Covenant Baptist UCC, Fort Washington, Md., as pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Beth Garner, retiring as minister of administration and mobilization at First Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, Mo., where she has served since 2004.

Marv Knox, retiring as the founding coordinator of Fellowship Southwest, where he has served since 2017.

John Upton, announcing plans to retire as executive director of the Baptist General Association of Virginia, effective July 31, 2022.

ORDINATIONS

Lynn Holmes, ordained to gospel ministry on Nov. 14 by First Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Dylan Scaglione, ordained to gospel ministry on Nov. 21 by Catawba Valley Baptist Church Troutville, Va.

Sarah Adcock Wilson, ordained to gospel ministry by Rolesville (N.C.) Baptist Church.

Lenny Wrigley, ordained to gospel ministry on Nov. 21 by Commonwealth Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va.

DEATH

Timothy “Tim” D. Rayborn, 72, died Oct. 31 in Gallatin, Tenn. In his 52 years of ministry, he served several churches, the last two were First Baptist Church, Goodlettsville, Tenn., and Believers Baptist Fellowship in Hendersonville, Tenn., from where he was founding pastor and retired. He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Ryan; daughter, Rikki Crutcher; and three grandchildren.

KUDOS

Dennis McDuffle, recognized as “Chaplain of the Year, 2021” in the Methodist Healthcare System of Memphis, Tenn. He has been a CBF-endorsed chaplain since 2000 and is a member of Second Baptist Church in Memphis.

ANNIVERSARIES

Ron Hall, 25 years as the chief executive officer of the Virginia Baptist Foundation Inc., Richmond, Va.

CHURCHES

Cullowhee (N.C.) Baptist Church; 200 years; Nov. 14.

