Transitions for the week of 5-28-21

STAFF CHANGES

Christopher Adams, to Woodland Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas, as pastoral assistant, effective June 27.

Matt Bennett, to Church at the Crossing, Aledo, Texas, as worship pastor.

Susan Blanchard, to the Baptist House of Studies at Union Presbyterian Seminary, Richmond, Va., as director, effective July 1.

Aaron Coyle-Carr, to First Baptist Church, Morehead, Ky., as pastor. He is a former pastoral resident at Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas.

Htee Gay, to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Utica, N.Y., as Karen pastor.

Debbie Giese, to Honey Creek Community Church, Honey Creek, Wis., as pastor.

David Giles, concluding his tenure as student pastor at Gayton Baptist Church, Henrico, Va., where he has served for 8 years.

Russell Moore, to Christianity Today, as public theologian and director of the Public Theology Project, effective June 1. He has served as president of the SBC’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission for the past eight years.

Joshua Owens, to First Baptist Church, Lumberton, N.C., as pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Monroe, N.C., where he was associate minister.

Dylan Rigg, to Alpine (Ala.) Baptist Church, as pastor. He comes from Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, San Francisco, Calif., where he was associate pastor.

Leon Runner, to First United Church, Fulton, N.Y., as pastor.

Christopher Von Cockrell, to New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church, Burlington, Vt., as senior pastor.

RETIREMENT

Debbie Moss, retiring after 20 years at Dawson Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., effective Sept. 1. She currently serves as minister of health and wellness.

ORDINATIONS

Chris Crowley, ordained to gospel ministry on May 23 by Orange (Va.) Baptist Church.

Colby E. Fagan, ordained to ministry on May 23 by Spencer Baptist Church, Spindale, N.C.

Joey Fuson, ordained to ministry on May 23 by First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C.

Melissa Haley, ordained to ministry on May 25 by Taylorsville Baptist Church, Doswell, Va.

Matt Mercer, ordained to ministry on May 19 by Grace Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn., where he serves as assimilation and development director.

Alicia Zorzoli, ordained to ministry on May 23 by Iglesia Bautista Victoria en Cristo, Fort Worth, Texas.

DEATH

Howard A. Baldwin Jr., 86, died May 15 in Goochland, Va. Prior to entering a ministry of evangelism using messages in art to share the gospel, he served as pastor of churches in Virginia, Indiana, Chicago and Bedfordshire, England. He was founder of Multi-Media Evangelism, through which he had a ministry to the deaf. He is survived by his wife, Christine; and two sons, Mark and Tim.

