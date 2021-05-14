Transitions for the week of 5-14-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Courtny Davis-Olds, to Point Pleasant (Pa.) Community Church, as interim pastor.

Ayanna Franklin, to Ray of Hope Baptist Church, Baltimore, Md., as pastor.

Crystal Goree-Jennings, to Second Baptist Church, Germantown, Pa., as pastor.

Shelby Haggray, to First Baptist Church, Levittown/Fairless Hills, Pa., as pastor.

Ben Hewitt, to Dawson Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as associate pastor to middle school students.

Daynette Snead Perez, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as manager of CBF disaster response in the U.S. Previously she was associate pastor of First Baptist Church, New Bern, N.C.

Charlie Reynolds, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as associate endorser for military chaplains. He retired in 2016 after a 28-year career as a military chaplain.

Bliss Spillar IV, to All Souls Church, Charlottesville, Va., as pastor.

William Tatum, to Eastwood Baptist Church, Syracuse, N.Y., as interim pastor.

Gerald Young, to Montgomery Hills Baptist Church, Silver Spring, Md., as interim pastor.

Kenneth Young, to the American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts, as assistant director.

Todd Weber, to Crescent Hill Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as pastoral intern.

Diana Farrell White, to First Baptist Church, Radford, Va., as senior pastor, effective in June. She comes from the pastorate of Covenant Community Church, Elba, Ala.

RETIREMENTS

Paul Bailey, retiring as pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church, Syracuse, N.Y.

David Corbitt, retiring as minister of music at First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C., effective July 25.

Tom Davitt, retiring after 23 years as pastor of Maryvale Baptist Church, Phoenix, Ariz., effective in August.

Brenda Egolf-Fox, retiring as pastor of Point Pleasant (Pa.) Community Church.

Terry Graham, retiring as executive pastor of First Baptist Church, Woodway, Texas. He has served on staff there for 28 years.

Kevin James, retiring as pastor of Salem Baptist Church, Sparta, Va., where he has served since 1989.

John E. Saunders Jr., retiring after more than 6 years as director of missions for the Roanoke Valley (Va.) Baptist Association.

ORDINATIONS

Kimberley Attaway, ordained to ministry on May 9 by First Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, Mo., where she serves as minister to children.

Lori Moore, ordained to ministry on May 9 by Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where she serves as family and children’s minister.

Nataly Mora, ordained to ministry on May 9 by Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, where she serves as associate pastor-community/Spanish.

Kelsey Lewis Vincent, ordained to ministry on April 11 by First Baptist Church, Decatur, Ga.

Brian Wallace, ordained to the ministry on March 26 by Grace Baptist Church, Germantown, Pa.

DEATH

Robert “Bob” D. Dale, 80, died April 30 in Mechanicsville, Va. He served as a pastoral care expert for the SBC Baptist Sunday School Board (now Lifeway Christian Resources). He then served as professor of pastoral leadership and church ministries at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., the seminary’s Director of Doctoral Studies and later as the seminary’s dean. He later served as adjunct professor at the Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond (Va.), and at many seminaries over the years. He founded the Creative Church Leadership Center and the Young Leaders Program while serving on the staff of the Virginia Baptist Mission Board. He retired in 2009 as the Virginia Baptist Mission Board’s assistant executive director-chief operating officer. He authored more than 20 books on pastoral leadership and mentored hundreds of pastors and taught thousands of seminary students. He is survived by his wife, Carrie; son, Cassidy; daughter, Amy Dawn Dale; and two grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Len Sak, 5 years as senior adult pastor of Deermeadows Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 4-30-21

Transitions for the week of 4-16-21

Transitions for the week of 4-2-21

Transitions for the week of 3-19-21