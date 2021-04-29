Transitions for the week of 4-30-21

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Reed Benson, to Byromville (Ga.) Baptist Church, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Easy Sylva Baptist Church, Sylva, N.C.

Bruce Burfield, to First Baptist Church, Lindsborg, Kansas, as pastor.

Hannah Coe, to Calvary Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, as senior pastor. She comes from First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Mo., where she was pastor of families and faith formation.

Gregory DeLoach, to Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology, Atlanta, Ga., as dean. He has served as interim dean for more than 18 months. Previously he was pastor of First Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga.

Nell Green, now serving as Offering for Global Missions advocate for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Previously she served in cross-cultural missions through CBF and for the past 27 years as CBF field personnel.

Nick Hubbard, to First Baptist Church, Corbin, Ky., as interim youth and children’s minister.

Sarah Laurence, to First Baptist Church, Aiken, S.C., as interim coordinator of youth programs, effective June 1.

Rickey Letson, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as congregational stewardship officer, effective in May. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Laurens, S.C.

Caleb Miles, to First Baptist Church, Goodland, Kansas, as pastor.

Richard Phillips, to First Baptist Church, St. Petersburg, Fla., as interim pastor.

Chuck Powell, to First Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn., as youth minister.

Edith Tamay, to First Baptist Church, Portland, Ore., as worship outreach coordinator.

RETIREMENTS

Randy Buffington, retiring after 28 years as minister of worship of First Baptist Church, Lees Summit, Mo., effective June 27.

Brian Clingenpeel, retiring after 13 years as pastor of Springwood Baptist Church, Buchanan, Va.

John Cook, retiring after 12 years as pastor of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, Fayetteville, N.C., effective June 13.

Danny Crosby, retiring after 24 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Cleburne, Texas, effective June 30.

Donna Schaper, retiring after 15 years as senior minister of Judson Memorial Baptist Church, New York, N.Y., effective May 31.

Darrell Williams, retiring as associate pastor/minister of education at First Baptist Church, Morehead City, N.C.

DEATHS

Felicia M. Fox, 38, died April 21 following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Over the past 20 years she has served multiple congregations in North Carolina as youth minister and other capacities. At the time of her death, she was minister of youth and children at Benson Baptist Church. She is survived by her wife, Alyssa; and other family and friends.

Jarvis M. Hearn, 90, died April 6 in Hampton, Va. He had serves as pastor in Virginia, North and South Carolina. He was a missionary to the deaf in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. He then became director of partnership missions/telecommunications for the Tennessee Baptist Convention until his retirement in 1995. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and son, Mark. He is survived by his wife, Karla; and son Dana.

William J. “Bill’ Helm, 94, died March 31 in Indianapolis, Ind. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Cannelton, Ind.; associate pastor at First Baptist Church, Indianapolis, Ind.; and he was founding pastor of the Church of the Master in Indianapolis. He subsequently joined the staff of the Indiana Baptist Convention, and for 32 years served in various capacities as editor of the Baptist Observer, an area minister, director of new church development and associate executive minister. He is preceded in death by a son, Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Claudia H. Hooge; son, David; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

ANNIVERSARIES

Andrea Ball, 15 years as children’s minister at Midway (Ky.) Baptist Church.

Jeff Brummel, 15 years on the staff of Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas. He currently serves as associate minister of music.

Laura Ross, 5 years as pastor of children at First Baptist Church, Ashland, Va.

