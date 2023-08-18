Baptist News Global
‘Uncivil obedience’ becomes an increasingly common form of protest in the US

August 18, 2023

Read the full story: The Conversation

When Utah legislators passed a bill requiring the review and removal of “pornographic or indecent” books in school libraries, they likely did not imagine the law would be used to justify banning the Bible.

