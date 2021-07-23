Wally Funk’s church celebrates her Blue Origin spaceflight: ‘What an inspiration she’s been to us all’

Six decades after being denied a spot in the space program by NASA because of her gender, 82-year-old Wally Funk finally reached space aboard the first human flight of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space tourism venture, Blue Origin.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 23, 2021
Six decades after being denied a spot in the space program by NASA because of her gender, 82-year-old Wally Funk finally reached space aboard the first human flight of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space tourism venture, Blue Origin.
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionLewis Brogdon and Chris Caldwell
OpinionMarv Knox
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionVictoria Robb Powers
OpinionBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionScott Dickison
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsRay Mwareya
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrad Bull
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionMichael Chancellor
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionLaura Ellis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionLewis Brogdon and Chris Caldwell
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionVictoria Robb Powers
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionScott Dickison
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionLaura Ellis
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionDoug Haney
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionBecky Ankeny
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionMarvin McMickle
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionAmy Curtis
OpinionLeland N. Allen III
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff