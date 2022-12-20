William Barber launches new center at Yale, will retire from church

Yale Divinity School is launching a new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy, an advocacy-focused body to be led by prominent pastor and activist the Rev. William Barber II.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | December 20, 2022
Yale Divinity School is launching a new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy, an advocacy-focused body to be led by prominent pastor and activist the Rev. William Barber II.
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsBNG staff
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJustin Cox
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Ramsey
NewsBNG staff
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKeith Curl-Dove
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionScott Collins
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionTerry Austin
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsMallory Challis
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Ramsey
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionKeith Curl-Dove
OpinionScott Collins
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionCynthia Astle
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBert Montgomery
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionJordan Conley
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionPaul C. Hayes
OpinionLaura Ellis
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff