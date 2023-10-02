Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad

Exclude from home page  |  October 2, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

For more than two hours on a Sunday afternoon, the Rev. Gustavo Castillo led the Pentecostal congregation he’s been growing in this Minneapolis suburb through prayer, Scriptures, rousing music and sometimes tearful testimonials.

More Articles