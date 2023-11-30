Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

An Indian official plotted to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in New York, US prosecutors say

Exclude from home page  |  November 30, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

An Indian government official directed a plot to assassinate a prominent Sikh separatist leader living in New York City, United States prosecutors said Wednesday as they announced charges against a man they said was part of the thwarted conspiracy.

More Articles