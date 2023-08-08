Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Anne Graham Lotz, Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright on End Times, their health, their ministry

Exclude from home page  |  August 8, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Like mother, like daughter: Anne Graham Lotz and Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, the daughter and granddaughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham, are both Bible teachers and have both endured serious medical conditions.

More Articles