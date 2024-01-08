Invested Faith selects six fellows to receive social innovation grants

Invested Faith, a fund that supports faith-rooted social innovators, has announced its ninth class of fellows, or grant recipients. Six people representing five causes will receive fellowships to help them address systemic issues of injustice in their communities while building sustainable financial models.

Each fellowship includes a $5,000 unrestricted grant and an invitation to tell the recipient’s story through the Invested Faith community and website.

Invested Faith has awarded 41 fellowships since July 2021. Its fellows work in 21 states and the District of Columbia.

The latest Invested Faith fellows demonstrate “the incredible stories of faith, creativity and fortitude continue,” said Amy Butler, who founded Invested Faith in 2019 in response to declining church attendance and the need for a new model of philanthropy. The organization seeks to bridge traditional churches and social innovators who are creating new expressions of faith and community.

The latest Invested Faith fellows are:

Nelson Crabbe and Nikola Rodriguez, owners of ‘Awa Bird Nursery in Hilo, Hawai’i. The organic nursery is committed to growing ancestral Hawaiian crops, including kalo (taro), ulu (breadfruit) and ‘awa (kava). Local availability of these crops will increase food security for native Hawaiians, offering locals more affordable, healthy options for food and beverages.

Katie Kenyon, executive director of Village Green RVA in Richmond, Va. The nonprofit strives to make healthy food and family support accessible to the underserved community in Richmond. Focusing on children in care — from foster, to adoptive, kinship and biological — and their families, single parents and senior adults, the program will offer healthy and sustainable food while providing supportive life and career programs.

Jen Owens, founder and executive director of FORAI — Friends of Refugees and Immigrants — in St. Louis, Mo. FORAI partners with local refugee and immigrant women to help them become part of their new American community. It provides home-based and in-workshop incomes for women who can’t work outside the home because of child care or elder care responsibilities. FORAI offers artisan-made jewelry and crafts.

Josh Hayashi, co-founder and CEO of Mission Management Company in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Mission Management Company provides churches with alternative property-based income options by matching them with mission-aligned partners that range from nonprofits to real estate developers. The company works with churches in decline as well as thriving churches that need assistance in fully utilizing the assets of their church facilities.

Victoria Scott-Miller, owner of Liberation Station in Raleigh, N.C. Liberation Station is North Carolina’s first Black-owned children’s bookstore. The bookstore specializes in children’s literature by Black creators that focuses on positive Black narratives and characters.

