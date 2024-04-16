An asset map shows how churches are meeting the needs of older adults in rural areas

In recent years, there has been a growing concern about social isolation and loneliness among older adults, particularly in rural communities. Adults older than 65 make up one-sixth of the population of the United States, and that population is projected to increase as the Baby Boomer generation reaches that milestone.

According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control “nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated.” Social Isolation has been shown to increase the risk of developing depression, anxiety, dementia and other health concerns.

With the older adult population rapidly increasing in the United States, it is crucial to address the challenges they face, especially in areas where access to mental health and social services is limited. This is where rural congregations play a vital role in meeting the needs of older adults, filling in the gaps in access to social services and alleviating the effects of social isolation.

Within my role as a social work intern at The Center for Church and Community Impact, I recently led a team of individuals as we conducted an asset map in Falls and McLennan counties in the heart of Texas. This asset map helped shed some light on the valuable role rural churches play in addressing the physical and social needs of older adults.

Through the information gathered for the asset map of rural churches in the area, we revealed fascinating insights into the services and ministries offered by those congregations and their potential influence on the aging population.

The asset map, which included information gathered from 66 churches in the rural areas of Falls County and McLennan County, highlights the various ways in which these congregations are actively engaging with and supporting older adults. As a primary function of a congregation, all the churches provide at least weekly opportunities for social interaction and community during their worship services. We also found in addition to worship services many of the churches provide other opportunities for social engagement including Bible studies and other small groups.

Being involved in a community and having that social interaction is crucial in combating social isolation and providing older adults with a sense of community and belonging.

Further, we discovered at least 13 churches offer livestreaming services, which has improved accessibility to worship for homebound adults. These services are offered on church Facebook pages and YouTube channels. This approach to reaching older adults who may be unable to attend in-person services demonstrates the adaptability and commitment of rural congregations to ensuring no one is left behind.

“One particularly encouraging discovery was the cross-denominational collaborative efforts of churches in some of the towns.”

Another noteworthy finding was the presence of essential support services within the churches. Thirteen of the churches offer food pantries and other hunger-related ministries; four provide grief support; and three offer clothing ministries. These services are invaluable in addressing the practical needs of older adults and providing them with the necessary support to navigate the challenges they may face. The presence of grief support services in several churches is a significant step toward addressing the higher rates of grief and loss experienced by older congregations. This provides a level of mental health support that is crucial in addressing the emotional well-being of older adults and helping them navigate the challenges of aging.

One particularly encouraging discovery was the cross-denominational collaborative efforts of churches in some of the towns. Congregations are working extensively together to provide services to their communities. For some, this looks like partnering to work on food pantries. For others, it involves communicating about and organizing community-wide events. This collaborative approach not only maximizes the effect of the services offered but also fosters a sense of unity and cooperation among congregations, ultimately benefiting the older adult population in these areas and strengthening the body of Christ.

The enthusiasm of congregations to learn about the services provided by other churches and the opportunity to better coordinate services offered in their communities should be highlighted. This willingness to collaborate and share resources demonstrates the collective commitment of rural congregations to meeting the needs of older adults and ensuring no one falls through the cracks.

Reflecting on this asset map, it becomes evident that rural congregations are invaluable assets for older adults aging in place in rural communities. Their commitment to providing essential services, fostering social engagement and collaborating with other churches demonstrates their dedication to meeting the needs of older adults in their communities and ensuring they can age with dignity and support.

The value of rural congregations in meeting the needs of older adults cannot be overstated. Their unwavering commitment to providing essential services, fostering social engagement and collaborating with other churches is a testament to their vital role in supporting the older adult population in rural communities. As church leaders, it is essential to recognize and celebrate the valuable contributions of rural congregations and work toward further enhancing their capacity to meet the evolving needs of older adults in our communities.

Together, we can ensure that older adults in rural areas have the support and resources they need to age in place with dignity and resilience.

Jessica Lewis is pursuing a master of social work degree at the Garland School of Social Work of Baylor University. She is currently serving as an intern at The Center for Church and Community Impact.