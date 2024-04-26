Baptist News Global
Baptist World Alliance to Convene Annual Gathering in July

April 26, 2024

The Baptist World Alliance (BWA) will convene the 2024 BWA Annual Gathering in Lagos, Nigeria, from July 5-12, 2024. This annual event unites Baptists worldwide for a strategic time of prayer, fellowship, learning, and planning together.

